Although the city's official Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 242 on Wednesday after a consistent period in the red category, residents continued to face breathing difficulties due to a pervasive haze of smog.

This "on paper" improvement is being met with skepticism from environmentalists, who allege that pollution control efforts are being selectively concentrated near AQI monitoring stations to artificially lower the recorded data.

The discrepancy became evident as pollution control activities reportedly ceased in the evening, causing the AQI to rise sharply. In just four hours, the city's AQI increased by 25 points, climbing to 267 by 8:00 pm.

Pollution levels fluctuated throughout the day:

11:00 am: 219

3:00 pm: 223

4:00 pm: 230

7:00 pm: 257

From the morning, the sky was filled with haze and pollution, with wind speeds recorded at only four to five km per hour. Critics argue that while records show improvement, the actual pollution level in many parts of the city remains in the "red" (very poor) category, and this data manipulation could adversely affect public health.