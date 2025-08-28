The traffic police launched a special campaign on Wednesday to crack down on reckless drivers, especially targeting two-wheeler riders who speed on city roads without wearing a helmet. During checks at various locations, 2,968 bikers were fined for not wearing a helmet and were given a strict warning. Additionally, the police took major action against people using their private motorcycles as illegal taxis to carry passengers, seizing 179 bikes for this violation.

DCP Traffic Lakhan Singh provided details on the day-long drive, stating that the police issued a total of 7,071 fines for various violations. He also mentioned that the campaign's goal was not just to punish people but also to spread public awareness about road safety.