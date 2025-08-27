Railway News: In view of making travel more convenient for passengers, the Indian Railways has introduced online booking for general tickets in Raebareli. Using the UTS mobile app, passengers in Raebareli can easily book general tickets, platform tickets and monthly passes from their smartphones.

Sharing the information, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Kuldeep Tiwari said that the facility will be beneficial for daily commuters and reduce the crowd at the station ticket counter.

How To Book General Tickets Via UTS Mobile App?

- Go to Google Play Store (for Android) or Apple App Store (for iPhone). Click on the search tab and look for UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System).

- Download the UTS app on your mobile device. Once downloaded, open the app and start the registration process.

- Fill in your basic information, including your name, mobile number, and any other required details. Click on the ‘Register’ option.

- Once the registration is completed, fill in your credentials to log in and start booking tickets.

- Ensure that your device’s location/GPS is turned on. This is required to confirm that you are not within the station premises while booking tickets.

- Choose the ‘General Ticket’ option while booking your ticket. Follow the instructions and complete the payment process.

- Once the payment is successfully completed, the booked ticket will appear on your mobile screen. Keep it handy to show it during your journey.

Using the UTS mobile app, passengers can book their tickets hassle-free. “At present, around 2000 general tickets are sold daily at Raebareli station, and there are around 300 MST holders,” Tiwari said.

“A large number of passengers travel daily, in such a situation, booking tickets through the UTS app will save time. Along with this, the crowd at the counter will be reduced and passengers will get convenience,” he added.