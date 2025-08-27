- By Akansha Pandey
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
Gorakhpur is now emerging as a favorite investment hub for the country's major industrial corporations. Following this trend, the Reliance Group has taken the its step to set up a large factory in the district, asking the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) for 120 acres of land. On Tuesday, company representatives, along with GIDA officials, inspected the proposed land in the Dhuriapar and Bhiti Rawat areas and stated their requirement. Now, after the final location is decided by the company, a formal application for land allotment will be made with a detailed project report.
This is not the first time when a major corporate group has shown interest in Gorakhpur. Due to better connectivity, the region has already attracted giants like PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and the Adani Group. Recently, land was allotted to Coca-Cola in GIDA's Sector 28, and the Adani Group has also sought land for a cement factory in Dhuriapar.
According to sources, the Reliance Group is planning to set up a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) unit here. If this factory is established, it could prove to be a big game-changer in the production and distribution of food items and daily consumer products. The GIDA administration considers this investment proposal a historic milestone for the region's development.
GIDA CEO Anuj Malik said, "the Reliance Group is interested in setting up its factory in the GIDA area. Two officials from the company visited Gorakhpur, and they were shown suitable land. GIDA has enough industrial land. The allotment process will begin after they apply with a detailed project report."
Industrial experts believe that the arrival of these big companies in Gorakhpur can change the industrial landscape of the entire Eastern Uttar Pradesh. This will not only create large-scale employment but will also directly benefit local traders and small businesses connected to the supply chain.