- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 09:37 AM (IST)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the 'Uttar Pradesh Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy' to make Uttar Pradesh a global hub for manufacturing electronics. The policy aims to generate 50 billion dollar in production and about 1 million direct and indirect employment opportunities in the next five years.
In a meeting with the IT and Electronics Department on Tuesday, the Chief Minister informed that India is the second largest mobile manufacturer in the world, and Uttar Pradesh contributes about 60 per cent to it. Departmental officials informed the meeting that while only Rs 1.9 trillion worth of electronics products were manufactured in the country in 2014-15, this figure has increased to Rs 11.3 trillion by 2024-25. Similarly, mobile production has increased from Rs 180 billion to Rs 5.45 trillion, and electronics hardware worth about Rs 370 billion was exported from Uttar Pradesh alone in the financial year 2023-24.
The Chief Minister said that to attract investors, the state government will also provide top-up incentives in addition to the Centre's Electronic Component Manufacturing Scheme. Apart from this, the policy also includes provisions like attractive subsidy on capital investment, exemption in stamp and electricity duty, interest subsidy, and logistics and operational support. He also clarified that investors who will give maximum employment in the state and give priority to local youth will get special incentives.
This proposed policy will also promote research and development, innovation, startup ecosystem and skill development. Existing electronics manufacturing clusters in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway area will be further strengthened. Also, Jewar International Airport and Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor will further strengthen the state's position in the global supply chain.