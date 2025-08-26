Police arrested 35 people, including leaders of the Pathik Sena group like MukhiaGurjar, for insisting on holding a "Gurjar Gaurav Yatra" (Gujjar Pride Rally) without official permission. They were all released in the evening after agreeing to keep the peace. After his release, MukhiaGurjar warned that if his community continues to be harassed, they will be forced to convert to another religion.

The rally was planned for Tuesday to celebrate the birth anniversary of a historical king, Samrat Mihir Bhoj, at two locations: Commissionerate Park and the town of Mawana. The administration denied permission for the events, fearing it could disrupt public order. Despite the ban, members of the Gujjar community gathered at both spots.

In the city, Mukhia Gurjar and about 30 supporters were arrested by the police when they tried to start the rally after placing a garland on a statue. In Mawana, police arrested the organizer Akash Gurjar and four others for insisting on holding their rally. In a third location, Kankerkhera, a heated argument broke out between the police and locals, and that rally was also stopped. All 35 people were held in a temporary jail until the evening and then released after signing a bond.

Speaking to reporters after his release, Mukhia Gurjar said that the Gujjar community is being sidelined in every field, from politics to the courts, and is being suppressed. He stated, "If this biased treatment towards the Gujjar community continues, we will not hesitate to change our religion."

He said they just wanted to celebrate the anniversary peacefully and give a memo to the District Magistrate, but they were denied permission. He accused the police of having a mindset like the British colonialists and committing atrocities. He then announced that on September 25th, people from the Gujjar community will gather from all over the country without any permission and challenged anyone to try and stop them.