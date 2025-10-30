The Uttarakhand government is preparing to amend the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Act to ease difficulties faced by Scheduled Tribes in marriage registration. Although Scheduled Tribes were kept outside the purview of the UCC to preserve their traditions and cultural practices, the existing system, requiring registration of marriages exclusively through the UCC portal, has created practical challenges.

Since the implementation of the UCC in February this year, all functions related to marriage registration, live-in relationships, and inheritance have been conducted only through the UCC portal. However, because Scheduled Tribes are exempt from the code, they are unable to obtain marriage registration certificates, which are essential for land registry, inheritance, and eligibility for government schemes.

ALSO READ: Railways Steps Up Arrangements At Gorakhpur Junction For Post-Chhath Rush; Station Declared 'Vehicle-Free' Zone The Home Department is now conducting a detailed study to devise an alternative mechanism for marriage registration among tribal communities while ensuring their cultural autonomy remains intact. The department is also reviewing differences between the UCC and existing Central Acts, with a view to aligning the provisions. Once the Act is amended, corresponding changes in the rules will also be made.

In a related development, the state government is set to revise UCC provisions concerning live-in relationships, following judicial concerns over privacy. Earlier, information about couples in live-in relationships was shared with their parents or relatives, and in some cases, certificates were sought from religious leaders. During a recent High Court hearing, these requirements were deemed violative of the right to privacy.

ALSO READ: SBI Fined Rs 1.7 Lakh For 'Deficiency In Service' Over Wrong EMI Bounce As a result, the government is now moving to remove the clause that mandated sharing such information with parents. Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli confirmed that all these issues are under review and that amendments will ensure no provision infringes on individual privacy rights.