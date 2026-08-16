Cami Clark, the wife of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, has come under fresh scrutiny after emails from the Jeffrey Epstein files revealed that she approached the disgraced financier about investing in a "revolutionary porn company" she was developing more than a decade ago.

Clark has largely maintained a low public profile, but a recent investigation by The Wall Street Journal has brought renewed attention to her background, business ventures and reported influence around Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind Claude. Although she does not officially hold a position at Anthropic, she has reportedly served as a sounding board and strategic adviser to her husband.

"Luxury porn" According to the reports, Clark was working on a venture described as a “luxury porn” company aimed at women, along with a women’s health startup. In 2012, she contacted Epstein to explore whether he would be interested in investing in the businesses. The correspondence reportedly followed an introduction by literary agent John Brockman.

ALSO READ: Former Duchess Sarah Visited Epstein Twice In Jail, Email Exchanges Reveal Shocking Details: 'Will Come Back To You' The emails do not indicate that Epstein ultimately invested in Clark’s ventures. At the time, Epstein had already been convicted in 2008 on prostitution-related charges and was a registered sex offender. Clark has not publicly commented on the reported correspondence.

Clark dated former Google CEO Clark’s connection to Silicon Valley also stands out. She previously dated former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and later played a role in introducing Schmidt to Anthropic during the company’s early development. Schmidt subsequently became one of Anthropic’s important early investors, according to reports.

Clark met Amodei in 2014, and the couple married in 2022. Despite being married to one of the most prominent figures in AI, Clark has remained relatively obscure publicly. ALSO READ: 'Investigation Found Nothing, No Fun': What Jeffery Epstein Wrote In His Purported Suicide Note Her reported influence has gained greater attention as Anthropic prepares for a potential blockbuster public offering. With the company reportedly targeting a valuation that could exceed USD 2 trillion, scrutiny of the people surrounding its leadership is likely to intensify.

The revelations, however, should not be interpreted as evidence that Clark or Anthropic had any involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities. The reported emails concern an attempt to seek investment in her businesses, and available reports do not show that Epstein invested in them.

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