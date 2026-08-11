Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch on Tuesday called on countries around the world to recognise Balochistan as an independent country. In a statement marking Balochistan’s Independence Day on August 11, Mir said the struggle has now moved beyond celebrating independence. He emphasised that the movement now seeks legal, political, diplomatic, and moral recognition from the international community.

Mir Yar Calls On World To Recognise Balochistan Sharing the message of Independence of the Republic of Balochistan on X, Mir congratulated people, including Baloch, Pashtun, Hindu, Sikh, Christian and other religious communities on the occasion. He said the world should stop describing Balochistan as a province of Pakistan and instead refer to it as an independent country. “The Republic of Balochistan demands from the entire world that from this day onwards, instead of calling, writing or referring to Balochistan as a province of Pakistan, it should be written, read and called an independent country,” the post said.

He said an independent Balochistan would take responsibility for its own foreign policy, defence, economy, politics, and diplomacy. Mir also announced plans for a Balochistan passport, currency, media organisations, trade and commerce institutions, and embassies. However, he didn’t mention the dates.

Message of Independence of the Republic of Balochistan



11 August, 2026



The six crore people of Balochistan celebrate their national independence day every year on the 11th of August. Today we have reached a stage where we do not merely celebrate our independence, but demand… pic.twitter.com/W1LT0LNajU — Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) August 10, 2026 ALSO READ: Pakistan In Deep Trouble On Four Fronts; Birth Of A New Nation Imminent? Efforts To Unite Baloch Leadership Mir further said efforts were continuing to bring different Baloch political leaders together. He claimed that a united leadership would strengthen the movement against what he described as Pakistani "occupying forces." He also thanked international media, particularly Indian media, along with researchers, think tanks, writers, poets, students, lawyers, civil society members, business groups, religious leaders and parliamentarians for raising the issue of Balochistan internationally.

He described Pakistan’s political and military presence in the region as "cancer-like”. He emphasised that moral support for the Baloch people is essential to dismantle this presence and remove Pakistan from Balochistan. “Moral support for the people of Balochistan must continue so that we can remove the cancer-like Pakistan from our land, Balochistan. We take pride in our six crore honorable people who have sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives. More than fifty thousand Baloch are still enduring inhuman atrocities in Pakistan’s torture cells. We will never forget them,” the statement added.

Mir Claims Thousands Have Suffered In Conflict Mir further claimed that hundreds of thousands of people had lost their lives and that more than 50,000 Baloch were still facing "inhuman atrocities" in Pakistani detention and torture facilities. He reiterated that Balochistan should not be considered a province of Pakistan, arguing that the region had declared independence on August 11, 1947.

"Balochistan is not a province of Pakistan but a powerful country of the future that exists on the world map in economic, diplomatic and defence terms a democratic and secular country free from all forms of religious extremism," the statement noted. He called on members of the United Nations, ASEAN, the African Union, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and European countries to take a position on Balochistan.