Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, the one of the busiest international hubs in Southeast Asia, is the newest target of admiration for Indian travellers. Why? The resplendent piece of craftsmanship based on Hindu mythology, the Samudra Manthan (Churning of the Ocean of Milk) sculpture, has sent thousands into awe on social media.

Installed in the middle of the departure terminal of the airport, the Samudra Manthan statue depicts the mythical scene described in Hindu scriptures where Devas (gods) and Asuras (demons) come together to churn the cosmic ocean in order to obtain Amrit, the ambrosia of immortality.

Where Spirituality Meets Modern Design Topped by the characteristic Thai art style, the piece of art is both gigantic and figurative. Standing in the middle is Mount Mandara, entwined with the serpent Vasuki, with the Asuras tugging on one end and Devas on the other. Watching over the whole process is Lord Vishnu, sitting upon the serpent, observing the cosmic process.

This complex installation is more than just a piece of art, it's a testament to Thailand's ancient fondness for Indian mythology and Sanskritic rituals. Even the name of the airport itself, Suvarnabhumi, or "Golden Land", was chosen by Thailand's former King Bhumibol Adulyadej to honor the area's ancient cultural ties to India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) In addition to its modern architecture, Suvarnabhumi Airport also gets to share some of Thailand's spiritual nature with visitors. Throughout the terminal, another giant statue of Garuda, the mythical bird and vehicle of Vishnu, stretches towards the ceiling. Garuda in Thai culture symbolizes protection, strength, and royal authority — and, in fact, is Thailand's national emblem. Tourists are typically surprised at how seamlessly Hindu and Buddhist symbolism appear to blend into the entire framework of the airport, from murals and reliefs to elaborate carvings on passages. For most foreign Indian visitors, it's a moment of pride and reflection on shared heritage.

Thailand's Enduring Hindu Influence While largely Buddhist today, Thailand's religious and cultural heritage is even now closely linked to Hinduism. These links date back to the earliest millennium CE, when Indian scholars and merchants introduced Sanskrit, epics, and ritual into the region. Over the centuries, these customs blended with indigenous practices to create Thailand's distinctive cultural heritage.

ALSO READ: Giant Bangkok Sinkhole Opens Near Police Station, Swallows Vehicles, Power Poles | Viral Video Even now, Hindu deities such as Vishnu (Phra Narai), Shiva (Phra Isuan), Brahma (Phra Phrom), and Ganesh (Phra Phikanet) are revered across Thailand. Bangkok's Erawan Shrine, hallowed to Lord Brahma, continues to attract millions of pilgrims annually. To millions of visitors passing through Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, the Samudra Manthan statue is more than a visual attraction; it is a testament to cooperation, balance, and shared spiritual heritage across Asia.

ALSO READ: Did You Know? World’s Biggest Ganesh Murti Is In A Place You’d Never Expect As one Indian tourist put it on social media, "It's wonderful to see our mythology represented so majestically outside India. Why can't we celebrate it similarly here?" As art, worship, or history, whichever way one looks at it, the grand pageant in Bangkok airport is a reminder for all time that culture transcends borders, and beauty lies in shared roots that still keep Asia's spiritual centre intact.