Bangladesh on Thursday said has signed an agreement with Pakistan to allow government officials and diplomats from both sides to visit each other's country without visa for five years. The Pakistan government has already approved it.

The development came ahead of Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's planned Bangladesh visit on Saturday even as its Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan reached Dhaka on Wednesday and met with Bangladesh's Commerce Adviser Sk Bashiruddin on Thursday.

“Bangladesh has decided to sign an agreement with Pakistan allowing government officials and diplomats to visit each other's country without visa,” Chief Adviser of the Interim Government Muhammad Yunus' press secretary Shafiqul Alam told a media briefing in Dhaka.

Bangladesh, Pakistan free visa entry

The agreement will be for a period of five years, he said. Asked if this was yet another sign of increased bonhomie with Pakistan since the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, Alam, however, called the deal a “routine matter” and added that Bangladesh has similar agreements with 30 countries.