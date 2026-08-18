India-Bangladesh Teesta Issue: Bangladesh has changed its stance on the Teesta River issue. Bangladesh Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee said the country does not want its relations with India to be affected by the ongoing dispute over the sharing of Teesta River water.

Anee asserted that Bangladesh considers India a friendly neighbour but wants India to take care of its interests while pursuing its own, he said at a seminar in Dhaka. What Did Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee Say About The Teesta River Issue With India? He said, "Our neighbouring country is a friendly nation. They must understand that while they have their own interests, we also have our own. A friend should protect the interests of another friend. We never want our friendly relations with them to be damaged."

ALSO READ: Bangladesh's Yunus Sparks Fresh Controversy, Invokes India's 'Seven Sisters' With Nepal And Bhutan In Farewell Speech These comments come at a time when the new government of Bangladesh is trying to find a solution to the Teesta dispute. China's Entry For Management And Restoration Project On Teesta Bangladesh has been working on a major Teesta River comprehensive management and restoration project, in which China offered support. According to Dhaka, the proposed project aims to address problems such as frequent flooding, river erosion, and dry-season water shortages in northern Bangladesh. The Teesta River is crucial for agriculture and livelihoods for both nations.

Anee said five to six districts in northern Bangladesh have high hopes for the project after grappling with erosion and other water-related problems. ALSO READ: Bangladesh Elections 2026: BNP Pushes For 'Strict Position' With Neighbours In Manifesto; Border Issues, Water Sharing Among Agenda "If we fail to implement this, the harm and problems faced by families in those areas will continue to increase. We must overcome this challenge somehow," he said. Demanding an agreement on the river, he said, "Whether it is called the Teesta Treaty or the Teesta Master Plan, or whatever is required to implement this project, we will move forward towards implementing it." What Is The Dispute Between India And Bangladesh Over Teesta? In the absence of a formal final treaty over the sharing of the water of the Teesta River, the dispute has been continuing for a long time. The flow of the Teesta River drops sharply between December and May. Both nations seek to get a larger share of the water. The Teesta River originates in the Himalayas and flows through Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh have been negotiating the sharing of the Teesta River's waters since the 1980s.

Under an interim agreement reached in 1983, 39 per cent of the water was allocated to India and 36 per cent to Bangladesh, while 25 per cent was left unallocated. Negotiations between the two countries continued, but no agreement was reached. An interim agreement was drafted in 2011, but it was not signed due to concerns raised by the West Bengal government about water availability in the state.

(With Jagran.com Inputs)

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