China CR450 bullet train:China has rolled out the world's fastest bullet train, the CR450, with a top speed of 450 kilometres per hour (kmph). The high-speed wonder has already carried out successful test runs on the Shanghai–Chongqing–Chengdu high-speed railway corridor, adding a new milestone in the nation's growing rail innovation drive.

The CR450, which has been built as part of China Railway's future-generation Fuxing program, has established a new international standard for speed, efficiency, and design, further reinforcing China's dominance of the world's high-speed rail industry. The train will come into commercial operation in 2026 after long-term testing and performance checks.

A Giant Leap In Speed And Technology Based on official reports, the CR450 achieved a record 453 kmph in pre-service trials held earlier this month. From 0 to 350 kmph, it takes only 4 minutes and 40 seconds, more than a minute quicker than the current CR400 Fuxing model.

The bullet train is capable of running at a steady 400 kmph, with the speed and comfort of the passengers being guaranteed. The CR450 has been termed by engineers as a "technological leap" that changes focus from "Made in China" to "Created in China," or the growing confidence of the country in indigenous innovation. A promotional video issued by the Chinese Embassy in the United States showed the CR450 in motion, immediately going viral on the internet. The video introduced the train as "China's CR450 — the world's fastest train."

#China’s #CR450 — the world’s fastest train! 🚄💨

Top speed: 450 km/h | Operating speed: 400 km/h 🇨🇳⚡#HighSpeedRail #ChinaTech #ChinaInnovation #ModernChina #ChinaVibes pic.twitter.com/YzzVUXDMPO — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) October 22, 2025 Key Features Of The CR450 • Sleek Aerodynamics: The CR450 has an all-new aerodynamic shell with bogies and lower skirt panels sealed in, cutting air drag by a whopping 22 percent over earlier models.

• Nose Cone Extension Design: A 15-metre-long nose cone—2.5 metres longer than the previous model—boosts aerodynamic penetration and offers better general speed while cutting wind resistance.

• Lighter Construction: The new train weighs more than 55 tonnes less than its predecessor. The substantial weight loss allows for quicker acceleration and improved energy efficiency, reducing operational expenses.

• Smaller But Stable Frame: The frame is 20 centimetres shorter, enhancing structural stability and reducing vibration at ultra-high velocities. This delivers smoother handling and ease of travel.

• Greater Comfort and Silence: Engineers have been working towards enhancing the travelling experience with quieter cabins, smoother travels, and greater vibration control, so that long drives are more comfortable and stable.

• Acceleration System in a Flash: With greater traction and motor technology, the CR450 accelerates to 350 kmph in less than five minutes, a world first in high-speed train design.

Symbol Of China's Global Rail Dominance The CR450 project has involved over five years of research and development, with hundreds of engineers and scientists from China's top rail technology institutions. Performance gains were monitored closely by the team up to 0.1 percent margins, a testament to the attention-to-detail philosophy behind the model's achievement.