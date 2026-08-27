Nepal Flash Floods: A large barrier lake formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal could breach within the next three days, according to Chinese authorities cited by the Global Times on Thursday. ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Death Toll Climbs To 359, 288 Indians Missing; Authorities Warn Of More Floods Due To Lake Formation Nepal Barrier Lake Begins Overflowing, Could Breach Within 3 Days According to China's Ministry of Water Resources, the lake accumulated approximately 2 million cubic metres of water by Thursday morning and is already overflowing. Another 3 million cubic metres of water is expected to enter the lake over the next three days, significantly increasing the risk of a breach, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

रसुवागढी नाकाबाट करिब १८ किलोमिटर माथि तटीय क्षेत्रमा ल्हेन्दे खोलाको बहाव अवरुद्ध भई करिब ०.११ वर्गकिलोमिटर क्षेत्रफलको ताल बनेको देखिएकोले पुनः ठूलो बाढी आउन सक्ने जोखिम रहेकाले तल्लो तटीय क्षेत्र सम्बन्धित सबैलाई आवश्यक सतर्कता अपनाउन तथा उच्च सावधानीका साथ रहन अनुरोध गरिन्छ। pic.twitter.com/FMOZloSiOs — NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) August 27, 2026 In response, the ministry is closely monitoring the situation and conducting flood simulations to assess the possible consequences of a breach and support emergency rescue operations. Authorities have urged residents to exercise necessary caution and remain highly vigilant. Nepal Flash Floods The warning comes a day after catastrophic flash floods struck the Nepal-China border region on Wednesday morning, killing at least 359 people, destroying infrastructure, and leaving hundreds missing. The torrent hit the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa district, sweeping through the Timure and Syaphrubesi areas and damaging roads, bridges, and buildings before moving downstream toward the Trishuli River, The Kathmandu Post reported.

ALSO READ: 4 Religions, 4 Traditions, One Shared Belief: Why Do Thousands Of Indian Pilgrims Take Dangerous Route To Tibet? In Nepal, rescue teams are actively searching for missing individuals swept away by the flood, with bodies being recovered across several downstream districts. Authorities have restricted movement along key highways and moved residents from vulnerable areas to safer ground. The newly formed barrier lake poses a secondary threat to the already complex rescue operation. A breach could trigger a massive surge of water downstream, affecting communities and infrastructure along the river system. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities stated they will continue monitoring and hydrological analysis to support emergency rescue and flood-control operations. (With Inputs From Agencies) You May Also Like To Watch