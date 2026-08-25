Eagles Of Civilisation 2026 Air Exercise: China and Egypt launched a joint ‘Eagles of Civilisation’ air exercise on August 22, in which an encounter between two top air fighter jets - China's J-16 and Rafale - took place. The air exercise allowed the Chinese Air Force to train directly against aircraft (Rafale) also used by the Indian Air Force.

According to CCTV News, the first day of the exercise focused on one-on-one combat between different fighter jets. Chinese and Egyptian pilots shared information about each other's fighter jet capabilities. They discussed flight safety regulations, airspace procedures, take-off and landing protocols, and emergency response. The PLA Air Force said the exercise would further expand to two-on-two aerial combat and then more complex joint operations.

The biggest significance of this exercise was that the J-16 was experiencing direct simulated combat with the Rafale for the first time. China often trains its aircraft against its own fighter jets. The opportunity for a well-planned air battle against a Western-designed aircraft like the Rafale is rare. Egyptian Rafales are proving to be excellent targets for Chinese pilots, allowing them to closely understand the Rafale's flight characteristics, manoeuvrability, and tactical behaviour.

This is the first WVR Chinese encounter of Rafale. They have experienced it at BVR along the LAC. China's J-16 fighter jets & Egyptian Rafale jets took part in their first ever combat drill together. The Chinese military shared video showing Chinese pilots flying J-16s during… pic.twitter.com/zSaxgIcWlJ

Chinese aviation expert Wang Yanan told the Global Times that the exercise is giving China an opportunity to learn about the Rafale, as India and Egypt are its main operators.

This combat exercise will help the PLA understand how the Rafale behaves in different combat scenarios and how J-16 pilots can counter it. It will also provide Chinese instructors and planners with a real-world training context.

How It Matters For India?

India is closely monitoring the exercise. The simulated combat experience against the Rafale is giving the PLA (People's Liberation Army) Air Force an opportunity to study the platform it may face in future India-China tensions. Although the Egyptian Rafales are not identical to the Indian Rafales in terms of weapons, sensors, software, or operational doctrine, and therefore cannot be considered a direct simulation of an India-China air battle, it does provide China with important data points.