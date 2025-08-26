A 66-year-old married Chinese man reportedly died of a heart attack hours after having sex with his former colleague in a hotel room. According to a report by The South China Morning Post, a court in China has ordered the woman to pay 62,000 yuan (Rs 60 lakh) in compensation to the family of her married lover.

What happened at the hotel? The 66-year-old man, surnamed Zhou, had once worked with Zhuang at a factory in the 1980s. Later in 2023, both met again at a party. On July 24, 2024, Zhou checked in at a hotel and called Zhuang to join him. According to Zhuang, they had sex before falling asleep. When she woke up, she found Zhou was not breathing. Apprehending Zhou had died, Zhuang was frightened and at a loss as to what to do. Due to her hypertension, she went home to take medication to lower her blood pressure. Upon returning to the hotel and finding herself unable to unlock the room she had shared with Zhou, she called a hotel staff member to assist with opening the door.

ALSO READ: US Teacher Jailed For 215 Years For Sexually Abusing Students In Soundproof Room, Recording Crimes At School Entering the room, they discovered Zhou unresponsive despite their calls. The hotel worker promptly contacted emergency services and the police. Medical personnel and law enforcement later confirmed Zhou’s death. Chinese man suffered heart attack after sex As per the medical certificate issued by the hospital authorities, Zhou had an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). The investigation revealed he had hypertension and had previously suffered a stroke. When his family filed a complaint against his lover, the court ruled that Zhou’s death was caused by his pre-existing conditions, and he should bear the main responsibility. It noted that her lover should only bear secondary liability because she was not aware of his previous health condition.

ALSO READ: Another Viral Concert Scandal? Married CEO Asad Malik Accused Of 'Kissing And Molesting’ Manager At Timberlake Show Woman misses best time to save her married lover The court also underscored that Zhuang missed the best possible time to save him when she went to her home for medication. It noted she was not present at the time when he might have suffered a heart attack. However, the court ruling said that by having an affair with Zhou, knowing that he was married, she had violated public order and good customs. The court ordered Zhuang to pay 10 per cent of the earlier 6,20,000 yuan figure.