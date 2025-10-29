A major controversy has erupted in the United States after distressing images surfaced of 21-year-old Punjabi truck driver Jashanpreet Singh appearing in court without his turban, triggering outrage among Sikh organisations, civil-rights groups, and members of the Indian diaspora. A Change.org petition, addressed to the US Media Regulatory Authority and local law-enforcement agencies, condemned what it calls the unjust portrayal and treatment of Singh. It criticised authorities for forcing him to appear bare-headed, calling the move an attack on Sikh values.

“Jashanpreet has been stipped of his turban, a deeply significant symbol of his faith and identity. This act is not only an infringement on his personal beliefs but an assault on our entire community’s cultural and religious values,” the petition stated.

According to court documents, Singh is a resident of Yuba City and reportedly entered the United States illegally through the southern border in 2022. He possesses valid Employment Authorisation Documents until 2030 and holds a commercial driver’s licence.

Officials confirmed that he remains in custody without bail and will reappear before a judge on November 4, where he is expected to be provided a Punjabi interpreter.

Fatal Crash Raises Serious Allegations

The case stems from a fatal multi-vehicle crash on a freeway, in which Singh’s truck allegedly slammed into an SUV before plowing into several more vehicles. At least three people were killed in the collision, and four others sustained injuries. Dashcam footage appears to show that the driver did not apply the brakes. Authorities have accused Singh of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.