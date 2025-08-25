At least 20 people, including five journalists and a rescue worker, were killed on Monday when two Israeli airstrikes struck the compound of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials. The strikes targeted the only functioning hospital in the region, raising alarm among humanitarian agencies and press freedom groups.

The Gaza health ministry initially reported eight fatalities, but the toll later rose as more bodies were recovered. Local journalists confirmed that four of the dead reporters were working with international media outlets. According to Dr Mohammed al-Hout, the first strike hit the hospital’s fourth floor. Minutes later, a second strike struck the group of reporters and rescue workers who had rushed to assist. Among the dead were Hussam al-Masri, a cameraman contracted with Reuters; Mariam Dagga, a freelance visual journalist for the Associated Press; Mohammed Salama of Al Jazeera; and Moaz Abu Taha of NBC. A rescue worker and several members of the hospital’s medical staff also lost their lives.

ALSO READ: Will Pakistan Apologise For 1971 Genocide? Bangladesh Raises Question Again After Ishaq Dar’s Visit Israeli Military Response The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed it carried out a strike in the vicinity of the hospital but did not specify the intended target. Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, the IDF’s international spokesperson, said Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir had ordered an immediate inquiry.

In a statement, the military said it “regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals” and stressed it does not deliberately target journalists. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says over 200 journalists have been targeted and killed since Israel initiated its attack on Hamas after the October 7, 2023 attacks, making it the most deadly war for the press in history. As a result of Israel's prohibition of foreign reporters going into Gaza on their own, international news organisations are highly dependent on local media for reporting. Media watchdogs claim this has left reporters in Gaza especially exposed. Turkey condemned Israel’s latest strikes on Gaza, calling them “an attack on press freedom and another war crime” after at least 20 people, including five journalists (one from Reuters), were killed at Nasser hospital. Turkish official Burhanettin Duran accused Israel of trying to silence the truth through systematic attacks on journalists.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the killing of more journalists in Gaza, warning against global indifference to famine and civilian suffering. He urged immediate action to open aid routes, protect journalists, health and humanitarian workers, and prevent compassion from being replaced by barbarism.