Frank Caprio dies: Reality TV Judge Frank Caprio, known for his compassion in the courtroom, passed away at the age of 88 following a "long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer" on Wednesday (local time). According to a statement issued on Instagram by his official page, the Rhode Island traffic judge, who gained his fame through his reality show "Caught in Providence", was "beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people." Popularly know was "the world's nicest judge", his videos of delivering justice with a human-centric approach often went viral on social media platforms.
How did Judge Frank Caprio die?
"Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him," the statement read.
Who was Frank Caprio?
In his bite-sized segments on YouTube, Caprio is often seen empathising with those in his courtroom. Many of the infractions are also relatively minor, from failing to use a turn signal to a citation for a loud party.
Caprio also used his fame to address issues like unequal access to the judicial system. “The phrase, ‘With liberty and justice for all’ represents the idea that justice should be accessible to everyone. However it is not,” Caprio said in one video. “Almost 90 per cent of low-income Americans are forced to battle civil issues like health care, unjust evictions, veterans benefits and, yes, even traffic violations, alone.”
Franck Caprio: A man whose judgments win millions of hearts
Caprio’s upbeat take on the job of a judge drew him millions of views. His most popular videos have been those where he calls children to the bench to help pass judgment on their parents. One shows him listening sympathetically to a woman whose son was killed and then dismissing her tickets and fines of $400.
In another clip, after dismissing a red-light violation for a bartender who was making $3.84 per hour, Caprio urged those watching the video not to duck out on their bills.
“If anyone’s watching I want them to know you better not eat and run because you’re going to get caught and the poor people who are working hard all day for three bucks an hour are going to have to pay your bill,” he said.
Judge Caprio's last mesage before death
