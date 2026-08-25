German city councillor Julien Ferrat has once again sparked controversy by proposing to host swingers' parties inside the local town hall. A leader of the Die Mannheimer party and Mannheim city councillor, Ferrat claimed that the event would bring politicians closer to open-minded citizens.

According to RT reports, Ferrat has also threatened legal action against local authorities if his proposal to host a “political swinger party” inside City Hall is rejected. He claimed that fifty people have already signed up for the event, while arguing that “group sex with the city council should be the ultimate in proximity to citizens.”

While Ferrat insists no local laws explicitly prohibit adult lifestyle events on municipal property, his request has received pushback from local government, particularly from the majority conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU). The 35-year-old leader further argued that promoting such events would also boost the local economy.

German city councillor seeks to host swinger party in Mannheim City Hall, 50 already signed up



Julien Ferrat has threatened to take the case to court if his request is denied



'Group sex with the city council should be the ultimate in proximity to citizens,' he said pic.twitter.com/h2HodtxqIG — RT (@RT_com) August 25, 2026

“At the moment, the focus is on determining which of the citizens who contacted me are seriously interested,” Ferrat told the Telegraph. He added, “Some of the 50 people who contacted me are part of the local swingers community, so they are ‘legit’. Some are people I don’t know yet … This week, I will start meeting the ‘unknown’ people in person.”

However, the Mannheim City Administration rejected his initial requests. The administration stated that Ferrat failed to provide necessary details like a date, a specific room, or how the event connected to his official political duties. They have also expressed concern over the legality and appropriateness of using a public government building for such an event.