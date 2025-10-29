A panel discussion titled “Hindutva in America: A Threat to Equality and Religious Pluralism” hosted at Rutgers University in New Jersey has triggered strong backlash from Hindu organisations, students, and even members of the US Congress, who argued that the event unfairly targeted Hindu communities and excluded practising Hindus from the conversation.

The event, which was officially permitted and attended by faculty members, was billed as an academic inquiry into the impact of Hindutva in the United States. Critics said the panel lacked religious diversity and scholarly balance, raising concerns about bias and stereotyping. Hindu student groups staged a silent protest outside the venue, holding placards calling for inclusivity, transparency, and respect for religious identity.

Congressional Concerns Ahead of the discussion, four US lawmakers, including two Indian-origin members of Congress, sent a letter to Rutgers University President William F. Tate IV. The congressmen warned that the event risked misrepresenting an entire religious community and could leave Hindu students feeling marginalised on campus.

Congressional Concerns Ahead of the discussion, four US lawmakers, including two Indian-origin members of Congress, sent a letter to Rutgers University President William F. Tate IV. The congressmen warned that the event risked misrepresenting an entire religious community and could leave Hindu students feeling marginalised on campus.

"We are concerned that the report and upcoming event misrepresent a diverse and peaceful religious community and will have impacts on Hindus on college campuses and around the country," the letter stated. It further warned against conflating US-based Hindu organisations with foreign political agendas, calling such assumptions irresponsible and harmful.

Advocacy Groups Push Back The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), a US-based advocacy group, condemned the panel for excluding practising Hindu voices while making “sweeping, uninformed claims” about Hinduism. In a strongly worded statement, CoHNA said non-Hindu panellists attempted to draw artificial and misleading distinctions between Hinduism and Hindutva, dismissing questions from community members.

This week Rutgers University hosted an anti-Hindu event after ignoring concerns from practicing Hindus AND the safety concerns of Hindu students protesting outside. Even more glaring-- its panel lacked ANY Hindu representation—but still sought to define Hinduism.



We are proud of… pic.twitter.com/cjNYmCl8rm — CoHNA (Coalition of Hindus of North America) (@CoHNAOfficial) October 29, 2025 “Notably, the non-Hindu panellists laboured to make an artificial and, frankly, preposterous distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva; and when practising Hindus asked questions, they were shut down,” the group said. CoHNA also thanked the members of Congress who intervened, saying that the rising online hate and mischaracterisation of Hindu students made the event particularly “insensitive.”