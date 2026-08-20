Strait Of Hormuz Row: The conflict between Iran and the US, which has caused a global energy crisis, continues in the Straigh of Hormuz, a key global fuel route. A shocking revelation has now emerged regarding the ongoing hostility in the Persian Gulf. According to an Axios report, the US military has been secretly and discreetly providing safe passage to commercial oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz for the past few weeks.

The toll charge on Hormuz is yet to be resolved amid the ongoing multi-front tussle between the two countries because, on one hand, it is believed that Iran has closed this strategic strait, while on the other hand, reports now claim that despite the closure by Iran, the United States has been preventing the oil supply to global markets from being disrupted through a secret operation.

ALSO READ: Crude Oil Imports: Why India Is Diversifying Away From Middle East Supplies; New Import Map The question now arises: how has the US kept the oil route open to the world despite Iran's claims of closing the Strait of Hormuz? What is Trump's secret plan? Oil Transportation Nears Pre-War-level According to reports, 15 to 20 tankers are passing through the Strait's southern channel every night under the shadow of US military protection, extracting approximately 10 million barrels (sometimes as many as 15 to 20 million barrels) of oil daily, roughly more than the pre-war volume.

ALSO READ: Fuel Shipments Through Strait Of Hormuz Rebound Toward Pre-War Levels, But Why Is Iran Losing Control? Guarding Both Incoming And Outgoing Ships Furthermore, the US military is not only escorting ships carrying oil outbound, but also safely transporting empty tankers from the Arabian Sea to ports in the Persian Gulf, where they can refuel and return. These ships depart every night in scheduled convoys.

Control Room Is Running From Fort Bragg The report states that the coordination unit for this entire mission is run from the Fort Bragg Army Headquarters in North Carolina, USA. The US military, in collaboration with its Gulf allies, compiles a daily list of passing ships. The US Air Force fighter jets are protecting these ships from attacks by Iranian drones and cruise missiles. Recently, US forces shot down eight Iranian drones and two cruise missiles in mid-air in a single day.

Has Iran's Grip Weakened? According to the report, this covert operation was only possible after the US Central Command inflicted significant damage to Iran's radar and maritime surveillance systems during a two-week military operation. Iran's visibility into this southern channel is now severely limited. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) now has only a few restored radars and "spotters" aboard high-speed boats. Lack of proper surveillance has led Iran to resort to indiscriminate fire, launching drones and missiles at areas suspected of shipping. While some attacks have occurred on ships, most are thwarted by the US military.

Relief For Global Energy Market This secret US plan has brought significant relief to the global market as fuel prices remain stable. The US-led operation has helped to significantly control the skyrocketing crude oil prices caused by the war. US President Donald Trump, speaking to Axios, confirmed that significant quantities of oil are flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. He also clarified that the US is not currently engaging in any negotiations with Iran, stating that negotiations with Iran are a waste of time.

(With Jagran.com Inputs) You May Also Like To Watch