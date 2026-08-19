Strait Of Hormuz Row: The conflict between the United States and Iran has been raging for more than five months, resulting in failed peace talks and bitter rivalries. Furthermore, it's no secret that the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most sensitive and vital waterways, has been the most affected.

However, the matter does not end there. Amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, major changes are being seen regarding trade and security along this route. Consequently, questions are being raised about Iran's hold on the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Trump Calls Hormuz ‘New US Territory’ As Iran Declares To Keep Strait Closed Over Peace Deal Terms Violation Is Iran Losing Control Over Hormuz? In the past few days, due to the strict blockade of the US Navy on Hormuz, the clearing of sea landmines and the use of alternative routes like the 'Oman Route' and 'Dark Shipping' by ships relying on American security, Iran's dominance over the waterway (Straight of Hormuz) is rapidly decreasing.

Moreover, despite Iran's insistence on collecting toll taxes and attacks, international trade now appears to be slipping out of its grasp, which is a major change for the global energy market. ALSO READ: 'Will Escalate Tensions In Hormuz': Iran Issues Fresh Attack Warning To US Over Peace Deal Deadline Trump's Strategies US President Donald Trump on August 18, 2026, posted a map on Truth Social declaring the strait as “NEW US Territory. He claimed on social media that all sea mines have been removed or destroyed from this waterway. There are no talks going on with Iran at present and the US naval blockade is still continuing with full force, he added.

Use Of The New Route Through Oman It's worth noting that Iran traditionally held sway over this route, but the situation is changing. According to maritime data, most ships transiting this route over the past two weeks have used the "Oman Route," a UN-authorised shipping channel that Iran strongly opposes.

Despite Iranian threats and the risk of attacks, ships continue to transit this route, confident of American protection. Experts believe Iran has now partially lost its grip on this waterway. Why Is Iran's Toll Tax Plan Not Working? After the US-Iran agreement ended, Iran intended to levy heavy toll taxes on ships. However, by using the Oman route, ships don't have to pass through Iranian-controlled territory, thus Iran doesn't receive any transit fees or taxes. Traders in the Gulf countries also don't like to pay taxes to Iran.

Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE have begun sending their large oil tankers through this route. To avoid Iranian attacks, these ships have been traveling with their transponders (location tracking devices) turned off for weeks, a practice known as "dark shipping."

According to US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, oil transportation through this route has currently reached about 15 million barrels per day, very close to the pre-war average (about 20 million barrels per day). Relying on the presence and security of the US Navy, international ships have stopped caring about Iran’s rules and toll taxes. As a result, with the rise of alternative routes (the Oman route) and hidden traffic (dark shipping), this largest global energy corridor now appears to be slipping out of Iran’s hands.

(With Jagran.com Inputs) You May Also Like To Watch