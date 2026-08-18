Amid ongoing tensions with the United States, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the US fully implements a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Hours later, US President Donald Trump escalated tensions by posting a map on Truth Social explicitly labelling the strategic chokepoint as "New US Territory."

Iran To Keep Strait Of Hormuz Close According to news agency Reuters report, citing Iranian state media, Ghalibaf stated the vital waterway will stay sealed until all conditions, including releasing frozen assets and ending the blockade are met. “Until America's commitments in the memorandum of understanding, including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen assets, lifting oil sanctions, ending threats and military operations on all fronts, and other conditions to which America committed are implemented, the "Strait" will not be opened,” Ghalibaf said.

ALSO READ: 'Team Trump Discussing Nuclear Attack On Iran In Strategy Meets': Ex-US Congresswoman Claims 'Pure Evil' Plan On Table Warning against further escalation by any party, Ghalibaf stated that Iran is “ready to impose a heavier defeat on the enemy in proportion to its actions and aggressions.” He also defended the diplomatic process, stating that the window provided an opportunity to strengthen Iran’snational defences and domestic economy.

“Of course, it is necessary to clarify that the opportunity gained from the memorandum regarding the lifting of the blockade and the ceasefire was a worthy help in increasing economic resilience and rebuilding Iran's defensive power,” Ghalibaf said.He also warned against foreign attempts to disrupt internal stability, while emphasising that political officials and the public remain united

"We will not allow the enemy to target national unity, the presence of the people, the resilience of the nation, and the motivation of officials. Iran is united, powerful, and vigilant, and with trust in Almighty God, the guidance of the Supreme Leader, the willpower of the nation, and the coordination and synergy of the military, diplomatic, and service arenas, it will emerge victorious from this historic test, and divine victory will certainly be realised for these striving people," he added.

Trump Declares Strait Of Hormuz ‘New US Territory’ Meanwhile, in a post on Truth Social, sharing a map of the Middle East, Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz as "New US Territory." His post came days after he announced that he would "soon" declare the Hormuz as part of US territory after defeating Iran. Back then, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi had rejected his remarks, saying that the strategic waterway "cannot be seized by tweet" or military force.

Iran's Warning To Oman Notably, on July 7, US President Donald Trump had announced that the deal with Tehran was "over," with the Iranian Foreign Ministry later declaring that it was indeeed "suspended." Earlier on Monday, Trump had issued a strong warning to Oman over its talks with Iran concerning the Strait of Hormuz, saying the United States would respond with military force if Muscat interfered with its position on the strategic waterway.

"If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the shit out of them," Trump told Fox News journalist Trey Yingst during a phone call. Trump's warning comes as discussions continue over the future of the Strait, a vital global shipping route through which a significant share of the world's oil supplies passes. Oman has been involved in diplomatic efforts with Iran to establish arrangements aimed at ensuring the safe movement of commercial vessels through the waterway, while the US is pursuing its own negotiations with Tehran.

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