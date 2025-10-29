Hurricane Melissa News: Heavy floodwaters swept across southwestern Jamaica, winds tore roofs off buildings and boulders tumbled onto roads Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa came ashore as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record.

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci flew into the eye of Hurricane Melissa, the Category 5 storm that is projected to hit Jamaica.



“It was equal parts scientifically stunning and horrifying from a humanitarian standpoint,” he wrote, flying in one of two groups of hurricane hunters.… pic.twitter.com/MHTTx19WT7 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 28, 2025

Landslides, fallen trees and numerous power outages were reported as Melissa hit with 295 kph winds near New Hope, with officials cautioning that the cleanup and damage assessment could be slow. “There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a Category 5,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said. “The question now is the speed of recovery. That's the challenge.”

Many families trapped

Floodwaters trapped at least three families in their homes in the community of Black River in western Jamaica, and crews were unable to help them because of dangerous conditions, said Desmond McKenzie, deputy chairman of Jamaica's Disaster Risk Management Council. “Roofs were flying off,” he said. “We are hoping and praying that the situation will ease so that some attempt can be made to get to those persons.”

Melissa made landfall near New Hope, Jamaica, at 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday as a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.



It was the first time an Atlantic storm made landfall as a Category 5 since Hurricane Dorian in 2019. https://t.co/ZkbuFA0Q7T pic.twitter.com/QEYkcxaiWm — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 28, 2025

He noted that extensive damage was reported in the southwestern parish of St. Elizabeth, which he said “is underwater.” McKenzie said there are no confirmed reports of deaths and stressed that it was too early to talk about the extent of the damage because the hurricane — the strongest to hit the island since recordkeeping began 174 years ago — was still pummelling the country.