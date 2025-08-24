India has strongly criticised Washington’s decision to impose steep tariffs on Indian imports over its continued purchase of Russian oil, with New Delhi reaffirming its right to secure the “best deal” for its citizens. Speaking to Russian news agency TASS on Sunday, India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, dismissed the US move as “unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified.” He asserted that India’s energy strategy prioritises the needs of its 1.4 billion citizens, and that cooperation with countries like Russia has not only ensured domestic energy security but also contributed to global oil market stability.

“First of all, we have clearly stated that our objective is the energy security of 1.4 billion people,” Kumar said. “India’s cooperation with Russia, as with several other countries, has helped to bring stability to the global oil market. The US decision is unfair… the government will continue taking measures to protect national interests.”

Tariffs Doubled By Trump Administration The row follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement of additional tariffs on Indian imports, raising duties by 25 per cent, later doubling them to 50 per cent. The White House justified the move by citing New Delhi’s continued oil purchases from Moscow, despite Western attempts to isolate Russia economically following its war in Ukraine.

While defending India’s policy, Kumar pointed out the double standards at play. “Not just India, the US and Europe also trade with Russia,” he noted, highlighting that energy transactions are driven by market dynamics. ALSO READ: 'India Must Take Trump Seriously': Nikki Haley Warns On Russian Oil Imports, Urges New Delhi To Resolve Tariff Dispute With Washington India Maintains Independent Energy Policy New Delhi has repeatedly stressed that its oil imports are guided by affordability, reliability, and national interest. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar echoed the envoy’s stance, calling Washington’s tariff hike “unjustified and unreasonable.” India has become one of the largest buyers of discounted Russian crude since the Ukraine war began, a move that has significantly reduced costs for its consumers while providing Moscow with an alternate market. However, the US has consistently voiced displeasure over this partnership, framing it as undermining Western sanctions.

US Sees Tariffs As Pressure On Russia Defending Trump’s strategy, US Vice President JD Vance said the secondary tariffs on India were intended to cut off Russia’s financial lifelines. In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, he described the move as “aggressive economic leverage” designed to limit Moscow’s ability to fund its military operations.