UAE Lottery winner: A 29-year-old Indian expatriate from Kerala, Anilkumar Bolla, has become an overnight multimillionaire after winning the UAE Lottery’s biggest-ever jackpot worth AED 100 million (approximately Rs 240 crore). The historic win, announced in the 23rd Lucky Day Draw held on October 18, has made Bolla the first person to take home the record-breaking prize in the lottery’s history.

The organisers, The UAE Lottery, shared a video of the emotional moment on social media platform X. “From anticipation to celebration, this is the reveal that changed everything! Anilkumar Bolla takes home AED 100 Million!” the post read, as the young winner was seen being showered with golden confetti while holding the ceremonial cheque.

From anticipation to celebration, this is the reveal that changed everything!

Anilkumar Bolla takes home AED 100 Million! A Lucky Day we’ll never forget. 🏆



For Anilkumar, Oct. 18 wasn’t just another day, it was the day that changed everything.

A life transformed, and a reminder… pic.twitter.com/uzCtR38eNE — The UAE Lottery (@theuaelottery) October 27, 2025 Mother’s Birthday Brought Luck In his interview, Bolla revealed that the number combination that changed his life was inspired by his mother. He said he used the lottery’s ‘Easy Pick’ option but made one deliberate choice — the number 11, which represents the month of his mother’s birthday. “I haven’t done any magic or something, I just chose the Easy Pick. The last number is very special, it’s my mum’s birthday,” he said, smiling through disbelief. The 29-year-old, who has been living in Abu Dhabi for just over a year and a half, had purchased 12 tickets in one go, each priced at AED 50 (around Rs 1,285). “I was sitting on the sofa when I found out. I was in shock. It took a while to believe that it was real,” he recalled.

Plans To Invest Wisely, Fulfil Parents’ Dreams Following his record-breaking win, Anilkumar said his first priority is to use the money “the right way.” “After winning this amount, I felt like I finally have money. Now I need to work on my thoughts in the right way and do something big,” he said.

The Kerala native shared that he wishes to fulfil his parents’ dreams, bring them to the UAE, and provide them with a comfortable life. “My mum and dad had very small dreams. I want to take care of them and make sure they see a better life,” he added.

Apart from family goals, Bolla said he plans to donate a portion of his winnings to charity, explaining that “donations reach people who truly need them, and that brings me happiness.” ALSO READ: ‘Life-Altering Surprise’: How Virginia Grandmother Used ChatGPT To Hit $150,000 Powerball Jackpot Like many newly minted millionaires, Anilkumar also dreams of a little luxury. “I’d love to buy a supercar and celebrate at a seven-star resort,” he admitted, adding that he still wants to live a grounded life focused on gratitude and family. He also had a message for other hopeful players: “I believe everything happens for a reason. Keep playing, and one day, luck will find you.”

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Teen Strikes $1 Million Lottery In Dubai Duty Free Before US Departure According to Gulf News, Bolla beat odds of 1 in 8.8 million to claim the historic jackpot. Since its launch, the UAE Lottery has awarded over Dh147 million to more than 100,000 winners. As confetti rained down and applause echoed, Anilkumar Bolla’s name entered the country’s lottery record books, a story of faith, family, and one unforgettable birthday number.

