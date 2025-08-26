Pakistan floods: India alerted Pakistan about a potential flood, the Pakistan Foreign Office acknowledged on Monday. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed the information to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, stressing that the communication was made entirely on humanitarian grounds. This resulted in Pakistani ministers ordering early evacuation, thus saving hundreds of lives. It was the first known official contact between India and Pakistan since a four-day conflict between the two sides in May.

However, this didn’t go well in Islamabad. Despite sharing details with Islamabad,it has expressed concern. Citing officials, ARY News reported that India released excess water into the Pakistani river “without following the established protocols” under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

India is obligated to fully comply...: Pakistan “On August 24, 2025, India communicated flood warnings through diplomatic channels, rather than through the Indus Waters Commission as required under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)," Foreign Office Spokesperson Shahfqat Ali Khan said. He reaffirmed that India is obligated to fully comply with all provisions of the Treaty. In New Delhi, citing sources, news agency PTI reported that the officials said that India shared the flood alert in the Tawi River with Pakistan on "humanitarian grounds".

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance". The Pakistani Foreign Office said India's unilateral declaration to hold the Treaty in abeyance constitutes a serious violation of international law and could have significant negative consequences for peace and stability in South Asia, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier, The News reported that India has contacted Pakistan to share information about possible flooding. Citing official sources, the paper said that India alerted Pakistan about a possible major flood in the Tawi River in Jammu. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed the alert on Sunday, it added.

India-Pakistan flood warning mechanism Pakistani authorities issued warnings based on the information provided by India, it added. The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.