- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 06:38 PM (IST)
A new US bill is raising alarm among immigrant communities as it proposes to make a single case of drinking and driving, no matter how old, the basis for deportation or denial of entry for Green Card and visa holders. If passed, the measure could impact lakhs of Indian professionals, students, and families living in America.
The proposed legislation, known as H.R. 875, the Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act, would mark a dramatic shift in US immigration policy. Currently, low-level DUI (Driving Under Influence) convictions do not automatically trigger deportation or block visa applications.
But under the new bill, even a single DUI, regardless of when it occurred, could:
Make Green Card holders deportable,
Bar reentry into the US after foreign travel,
Affect visa approvals and status adjustments.
Immigration experts note that the bill’s scope is wide. According to the law firm Landerholm Immigration, even admitting to driving under the influence without a conviction could make someone inadmissible. Dropped charges or plea bargains would not shield individuals from the consequences.
Why Lawyers Are Concerned
Immigration attorneys warn that the bill bypasses due process and could disproportionately punish long-term residents who have otherwise contributed to US society. “A DUI could get Green Card holders deported, even from ten years ago,” immigration attorney Joseph Tsang wrote on social media. “If it becomes law, anyone who is not a US citizen, be they Green Card holders, international students, or H-1B workers, could become inadmissible and deportable for having a DUI on record.”
Critics argue that while DUI is a serious offence, the bill fails to consider context, rehabilitation, or fairness. For example, a legal resident with a decade-old minor DUI could suddenly face removal from the US without hearing, warning, or appeal rights.
Impact On Indian Immigrants
The bill has triggered particular concern among the Indian diaspora in the U.S., which includes lakhs of Green Card and visa holders, many working in IT, healthcare, and higher education. Since India accounts for a large share of H-1B visa holders, experts fear the measure could destabilise families and careers overnight. The White House Office of Management and Budget has expressed its support for the bill, which has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.