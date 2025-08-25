A new US bill is raising alarm among immigrant communities as it proposes to make a single case of drinking and driving, no matter how old, the basis for deportation or denial of entry for Green Card and visa holders. If passed, the measure could impact lakhs of Indian professionals, students, and families living in America.

The proposed legislation, known as H.R. 875, the Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act, would mark a dramatic shift in US immigration policy. Currently, low-level DUI (Driving Under Influence) convictions do not automatically trigger deportation or block visa applications.

But under the new bill, even a single DUI, regardless of when it occurred, could:

Make Green Card holders deportable,

Bar reentry into the US after foreign travel,

Affect visa approvals and status adjustments.

Immigration experts note that the bill’s scope is wide. According to the law firm Landerholm Immigration, even admitting to driving under the influence without a conviction could make someone inadmissible. Dropped charges or plea bargains would not shield individuals from the consequences.