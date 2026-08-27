- Priest Rajendranauth Maraj arrested for sexual assault in Oshawa.
- Exploited victim under guise of religious ceremony for healing.
- Police concerned there may be more victims in Canada.
An Indian-origin Hindu and US-based priest was arrested in Canada for exploiting his position and committing sexual assault under the guise of a religious ceremony in Oshawa. According to the statement released by Durham Regional Police on Wednesday, the priest was identified as Rajendranauth Doodnauth MARAJ, 50, from Richmond Hill, New York.
How did the Hindu priest exploited the victim?
It noted that the victim and her family hired the priest from America to visit them and perform a religious ceremony in Canada. The pandit deceived the victim into believing she was possessed by evil spirits and needed a specific ceremony to heal herself.
A Hindu pandit (priest) has been arrested after exploiting his position and committing sexual assault under the guise of a religious ceremony in Oshawa.— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 26, 2026
Full story: https://t.co/aOMAT86KjK pic.twitter.com/Yz6R2DfWKx
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Subsequently, the police said the accused exploited the victim into attending a private location where the suspect sexually assaulted the victim under the guise of performing a religious ceremony.
Police were later contacted, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police have concerns there may be more victims.
Priest charged with sexual assault
Police said he was charged with sexual assault and added he was held for a bail hearing. “Anyone with information about this or similar incidents is asked to contact D/Cst. Cronin of the East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1605,” police said in a statement.
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“Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward,” it added.