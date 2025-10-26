An Indian-origin woman in North Carolina, identified as 44-year-old Chandraprabha Singh, was arrested after allegedly attacking her husband, Arvind Singh, with a knife during what police described as a “domestic dispute.” The incident, which reportedly began over a house cleaning disagreement, occurred on October 12 at the couple’s home on Foxhaven Drive in Charlotte’s Ballantyne area.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by local media outlet WBTV, Singh “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously” cut another person’s neck. Police officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) arrived at the scene shortly after 10:49 am, following reports of an assault. By the time officers reached, Arvind Singh had already been transported to a nearby hospital with a serious but non-fatal neck injury.

Conflicting Accounts Of Incident Investigators say the couple’s accounts of the event differ sharply. Arvind Singh alleged that his wife intentionally attacked him following a heated argument about household chores. He claimed that the altercation escalated after he expressed frustration about the state of their home.

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues Ultimatum To Afghanistan, Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Istanbul Peace Talks Collapse Chandraprabha Singh has denied any intent to harm her husband, insisting that the incident was a tragic accident. In her statement to police, she claimed she was preparing breakfast when her husband approached her to help. As she turned around with a knife in her hand, she accidentally cut him on the neck.

Legal Proceedings And School Action Following her arrest, Singh was initially denied bond by a magistrate. During a court hearing on October 13, her bond was later set at USD 10,000, and she was appointed a public defender. She was released under strict conditions, including wearing an electronic monitoring device and maintaining no contact with her husband.

Singh, who works as a teacher assistant for grades K-3 at Endhaven Elementary School, has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district confirmed that the assault did not occur on school grounds and did not involve any students or staff.

Police have charged Singh with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, a felony under North Carolina law. Authorities continue to investigate the case to determine whether the incident was truly accidental or the result of an intentional act of domestic violence.