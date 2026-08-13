New York: A 17-year-old Indian-origin boy has been charged with murdering his mother and younger brother in their suburban home in Massachusetts. Arjun Aravind, a resident of Acton, has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of assault, use of a vehicle without authority, and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the deaths of his brother Siddharth Aravind, 14, and mother Sudha Venkatesan, 45. Shockingly, the teenager has used the internet and ChatGPT to search for theoretical ideas or fantasies regarding killing his family.

WATCH: 17-year-old Arjun Aravind arrested overnight in Wayland, charged with murdering his mother, brother inside their Acton home.



District Attorney Marian Ryan says evidence suggests the teen used ChatGPT to research “fantasy stories regarding killing his family”



🔗:… pic.twitter.com/CrUPnkgY0R — Stephen Quinn (@stephenquinntv) August 12, 2026 Arjun fatally assaulted mother and brother inside home It is alleged that Arjun fatally assaulted his mother and brother inside their home on Tuesday before fleeing the scene. Both victims were found with "obvious trauma", but the Chief Medical Examiner has yet to release information on the exact cause and manner of death. The type of weapon used in the killings is also still under investigation. ALSO READ: Promised To Return For Dinner, Never Came Back: Indian Man Dies In New Zealand Crash

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo said the deaths occurred on Tuesday inside the family's Martha Lane home in Acton, about 48 km from Boston. Father makes desperate calls to police Authorities said on Wednesday that shortly after 6.37 pm on August 11, Acton Police received a call from Arjun's father, who had been unable to reach his family members. A tutor who was expected at the home had also been unable to make contact with anyone inside.

Arjun's father had last had contact with his wife Sudha early that morning before he left for work, while his younger son Siddharth was last seen around noon. After arriving at the home, police found the two victims dead inside. Siddharth was found on the first floor and Sudha in the finished basement, authorities said.

“Unspeakable Tragedy” Middlesex County DA speaking on the arrest of 17 yr old Arjun Aravind from Acton now charged with murdering his mother and his 14 year old brother…DA Ryan says suspect was on the internet over the past months researching how to kill your family #7News pic.twitter.com/hPkzFqgYCM — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 12, 2026 Accused Arjun arrested Arjun was not in the home and had allegedly fled in his mother's car, police said. Investigators tried to locate Arjun but were initially unsuccessful and alerted law enforcement agencies and the public to be on the lookout for him. Early Wednesday morning, police in Wayland, Massachusetts, responding to an unrelated alarm at a parking lot, found the vehicle with Arjun inside. He was taken into custody without incident. ALSO READ: US: Indian-Origin Doctor Convicted Of Placing Hidden Camera In Ohio Hospital Staff Bathroom

"The subsequent investigation indicates that Arjun had recently been demonstrating concerning behaviour, including using the internet and ChatGPT to make searches for theoretical ideas or fantasies regarding killing his family," a statement by the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said.

Arjun was expected to be arraigned in Lowell Juvenile Court on Wednesday. Since the Juvenile Court does not have jurisdiction over a murder charge, he will be arraigned on that charge and the related assault charges in Concord District Court later.

(With inputs from PTI) You may also like to watch