The West Midlands Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace a white male suspect after the “racially aggravated” rape of a 20-year-old woman, believed to be of Indian heritage, in northern England. Officers were called to the Park Hall area of Walsall on Saturday evening after reports of a distressed woman in the street. The victim, whose identity has not been released, is receiving specialist support as police intensify their search for the attacker.

Police released CCTV footage of the suspect, described as a white man in his 30s with short hair and wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack. Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, who is leading the investigation, condemned the assault as “absolutely appalling” and urged the public to assist in identifying the perpetrator.

“This was an absolutely appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing everything we can to arrest the person responsible,” said Tyrer. “We have teams of officers recovering evidence and building a profile of the attacker so that he can be brought into custody as soon as possible. While we are following multiple lines of enquiry, anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area must come forward.”

ALSO READ: ‘Not At India’s Expense’: Rubio Seeks Diplomatic Balance Amid Trump’s Pakistan Tilt, Terms Indo-America Friendship ‘Historic’ Appeal For Dashcam And CCTV Footage Police are calling on residents and motorists in the Park Hall area to check any dashcam or CCTV footage that might show the suspect. “It may be that you were driving through the area and have dashcam footage, or you have CCTV that we have not yet recovered,” said Tyrer. “Your information could be the vital breakthrough we need.”

Ch Supt Phil Dolby of Walsall Police acknowledged the shock within the community, saying: “Walsall is a diverse area, and we know the fear and concern that this awful attack will cause in our communities.” Community Reaction Local community groups have identified the victim as a Punjabi woman. The Sikh Federation UK stated, “The young woman who was subject to a racially aggravated rape in Walsall is a Punjabi woman. The attacker apparently broke down the door of the house where she was living.

ALSO READ: How Cigarette-Smuggling Balloons From Belarus Are Turning Into Lithuania’s New Airspace Threat Police have confirmed they are also investigating a separate case involving the rape of a Sikh woman in nearby Sandwell but said there is no evidence currently linking the two incidents.