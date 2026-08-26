A video showing an Indian woman greeting her parents at Dallas Fort-Worth (DFW) International Airport in Texas has sparked a heated online debate over the misuse of airport wheelchair assistance. The clip has been widely shared on social media, with many alleging that able-bodied travellers exploit free services to bypass long lines and language barriers.

The discussion began after an X account shared the video, which shows the woman's elderly mother arriving in an airline wheelchair, only to stand up and walk freely after their five suitcases are handled. “Dallas Fort Worth airport needs to publish its recovery statistics. Arrives needing a wheelchair and two airport employees. Leaves walking after all five suitcases have been handled. Remarkable medicine,” the post stated.

As the video went viral, many users joined the online discussion over the misuse of wheelchair assistance at the airports. A user, criticising the woman wrote, “In the US, Indians pretend to be sick or paralyzed when they arrive at airports to get wheelchair transportation with assistants. The vast majority then walk out on their own two feet after leaving the airport.”

Dallas Fort Worth airport needs to publish its recovery statistics.



Arrives needing a wheelchair and two airport employees. Leaves walking after all five suitcases have been handled.



Remarkable medicine.



**public video** pic.twitter.com/Us9AWpfvLQ — Texas Spectator (@TexasSpectator) August 24, 2026

Labelling it as a “cultural factor”, the user alleged that Indians link the wheelchair assistance as status symbol. “It's a cultural factor; Indians are very demanding when it comes to airline experiences, and there's a social conviction that being transported in a wheelchair by assistants is a class status symbol. It's estimated that the delays caused by this practice result in millions of dollars in economic losses for the airlines. This was the cultural enrichment,” the user added.

Dallas Fort Worth airport needs to publish its recovery statistics.



Arrives needing a wheelchair and two airport employees. Leaves walking after all five suitcases have been handled.



Remarkable medicine.



**public video** pic.twitter.com/Us9AWpfvLQ — Texas Spectator (@TexasSpectator) August 24, 2026

An Indian-origin professor Gaurav Sabnis also slammed the woman, stating that she had herself presented evidence of her parents using wheelchairs as a “jugaad”. He wrote on X, “Shows how normalised the scammy mindset has become in our culture in recent years. This woman didn't even have a thought before posting it that she was giving evidence of her parents using wheelchairs as a "jugaad". That this could go viral for that fact. Zero self awareness.”

Shows how normalized the scammy mindset has become in our culture in recent years. This woman didn't even have a thought before posting it that she was giving evidence of her parents using wheelchairs as a "jugaad". That this could go viral for that fact. Zero self awareness. https://t.co/I3qKGD6YZm — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) August 25, 2026

However, some users defended the woman, stating that wheelchair services at airports are also for managing travel anxiety, confusion from scheduling changes, and physical exhaustion, rather than solely for visible disabilities.

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