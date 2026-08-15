Indonesia Earthquake: A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Sumatra, Indonesia, on Saturday, just hours after a 7.7-magnitude quake off eastern Indonesia killed at least 38 people, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was recorded at 4:24 PM IST on August 15 at a depth of 165 km. As the quake occurred deep below the Earth's surface, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The earthquake triggered landslides, power outages, and widespread communication disruptions across the affected area. Rescue teams were initially unable to reach Nagekeo, the district closest to the epicentre, as landslides blocked road access. Videos Show Scale Of Destruction Videos and images circulating on social media showed buildings reduced to rubble, thick clouds of dust rising from collapsed structures, and panicked residents running into the streets as powerful shaking swept across the region. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway across the country.

At least 13 people were injured, two of them seriously, while around 2,000 residents were forced to evacuate their homes, according to Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency. (With Inputs From ANI) You May Also Like To Watch