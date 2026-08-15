- 7.7 magnitude earthquake off Flores killed 38 people.
- 6.5 magnitude quake struck northern Sumatra hours later.
- Widespread damage, landslides, and communication disruptions reported.
Indonesia Earthquake: A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Sumatra, Indonesia, on Saturday, just hours after a 7.7-magnitude quake off eastern Indonesia killed at least 38 people, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was recorded at 4:24 PM IST on August 15 at a depth of 165 km. As the quake occurred deep below the Earth's surface, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
EQ of M: 6.5, On: 15/08/2026 16:24:50 IST, Lat: 3.043 N, Long: 99.105 E, Depth: 165 Km, Location: Indonesia.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 15, 2026
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ALSO READ: Indonesia Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 38, Videos Show Buildings Collapsing As 7.7-Magnitude Quake Strikes Flores
7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Flores
Earlier on Saturday, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Flores region at approximately 3:28 AM IST, killing at least 38 people and prompting a tsunami warning for parts of East Nusa Tenggara. The agency advised residents to stay away from beaches and riverbanks as officials monitored coastal tide gauges for possible tsunami waves. However, the warning was later withdrawn as authorities found no significant continuing threat.
The earthquake triggered landslides, power outages, and widespread communication disruptions across the affected area. Rescue teams were initially unable to reach Nagekeo, the district closest to the epicentre, as landslides blocked road access.
Videos Show Scale Of Destruction
Videos and images circulating on social media showed buildings reduced to rubble, thick clouds of dust rising from collapsed structures, and panicked residents running into the streets as powerful shaking swept across the region. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway across the country.
INDONESIA ROCKED by 7.7 MEGA QUAKE as BUILDING COLLAPSES— RT (@RT_com) August 14, 2026
POWERFUL AFTERSHOCKS RATTLE REGION
TSUNAMI WARNING ISSUED https://t.co/77KNtlToHG pic.twitter.com/FK6pbAkAKo
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"The quake was massive, the shock was so strong, we were resting at home with family," Nona, a 51-year-old resident of Talibura, told Reuters. "There were 13 of us inside the house, and we all ran to save ourselves."
At least 13 people were injured, two of them seriously, while around 2,000 residents were forced to evacuate their homes, according to Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency.
(With Inputs From ANI)
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