Indonesia Earthquake : A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Flores Island early Saturday, killing five people and triggering a tsunami warning. The shallow earthquake caused damage to buildings and infrastructure, while residents in coastal areas were urged to move to higher ground.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at around 5:58 am (local time) off the northern coast of Flores Island, at a depth of about 10 kilometres. The USGS said the epicenter was located around 68 kilometres (42 miles) north-northwest of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara province.

A series of aftershocks followed the main earthquake. Videos shared on social media appeared to show buildings collapsing and residents running to safety. Initial reports indicated damage to homes and public infrastructure. Officials were still assessing the full extent of the destruction.

According to news agency Reuters report, the death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck off Flores Island has risen to five. Initially, two people were reported to be killed. "Once the data are confirmed, we will officially announce the final number of casualties and the extent of damage to buildings caused by the earthquake," Disaster agency spokesman Berton Suar Pelita Panjaitan told reporters in Jakarta.

INDONESIA ROCKED by 7.7 MEGA QUAKE as BUILDING COLLAPSES



POWERFUL AFTERSHOCKS RATTLE REGION



TSUNAMI WARNING ISSUED https://t.co/77KNtlToHG pic.twitter.com/FK6pbAkAKo — RT (@RT_com) August 14, 2026

Tsunami Warning

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) issued a tsunami warning for parts of East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi and Southeast Sulawesi. The agency advised residents to stay away from beaches and riverbanks as officials monitored coastal tide gauges for possible tsunami waves. However, the warning was later withdrawn.

Residents Told to Evacuate

Authorities urged people living along the coast of Flores and nearby islands to evacuate immediately and move to higher ground. Abdul Muhari, an official at the national disaster agency, BNPB, said, “We strongly urge our communities along the northern coast of Flores and in the southern parts, on the southern islands and across the southern region, to carry out self-evacuation immediately.”