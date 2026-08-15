Indonesia has been struck by yet another earthquake, making it the third one within hours as the country continues to reel from the devastation of the natural calamity.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Gulf of Tomini on Saturday night.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 68 kilometres at 21:55 IST.

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It said, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 15/08/2026 21:55:18 IST, Lat: 0.174 N, Long: 120.312 E, Depth: 68 Km, Location: Gulf of Tomini."

This comes as a magnitude 6.5 quake struck Indonesia on Saturday afternoon, hours after a devastating 7.7-magnitude quake in the morning killed at least 38 people and triggered a tsunami warning, CBS News reported.

"Thirty-eight people have been confirmed dead, two were seriously injured, 11 sustained minor injuries, and approximately 2,000 people have evacuated on their own," Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto said at a news conference, according to CBS News.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earlier earthquake struck Indonesia's Flores region at 5:58 am (local time), with its epicentre located roughly 68 kilometres north-northwest of Ende city in East Nusa Tenggara province. Several aftershocks followed the initial quake.