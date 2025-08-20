The Trump administration has announced a controversial new immigration policy that will screen applicants for signs of “anti-American” views. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that officers must give “significant weight” to evidence that an applicant has engaged in anti-American, terrorist, or antisemitic activities. Such behaviour will be treated as a strongly negative factor in deciding whether to grant visas, work permits, or permanent residency.

USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser said the move reflects a broader push for ideological vetting. “America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies. Immigration benefits, including to live and work in the United States, remain a privilege, not a right,” he stated.

Expanded Social Media Checks The agency also confirmed that it has widened its use of social media monitoring, extending checks to more categories of immigration benefit requests. Under the new rules, diplomats and officers will examine applicants’ online activity for “any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States.”

This expansion builds on earlier measures introduced in June, requiring international students to disclose their social media profiles during visa applications. Officials say the changes are designed to detect hidden affiliations or extremist sympathies. Student Visas Under Pressure The new policy follows months of heightened scrutiny of international students. In April, the administration revoked or altered the legal status of hundreds of foreign students, though many were later reinstated. In May, student visa interviews were temporarily suspended, and by June, broader vetting measures were rolled out.

The State Department on Monday said that it has cancelled 6,000 student visas since Secretary of State Marco Rubio assumed office in January. Of the 4,000 revoked, 4,000 were related to suspected infractions against American law, such as assault, burglary, drunk driving and "support for terrorism," an official said.Civil liberties organisations complain that unpopular political opinions, especially those related to protests against US foreign policy, might unjustly be classified as disqualifying actions.