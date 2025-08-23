External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Saturday firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s repeated claim that Washington played a role in averting a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this year. Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar underlined that India has not accepted any third-party mediation in its relations with Pakistan for more than five decades and will continue to uphold its strategic autonomy.

Jaishankar: “No Mediation With Pakistan For 50 Years” Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar underlined that India has consistently opposed any third-party involvement in its disputes with Pakistan. "On the issue of mediating (India-Pak conflict), since 1970s, for more than 50 years now, there's a national consensus in this country that we do not accept mediation in our relations with Pakistan. We've not had a US President who's conducted foreign policy as publicly as the current one. That itself is a departure that's not limited to India... President Trump's way of dealing with the world, even dealing with his own country, is a very major departure from the traditional orthodox manner of doing so..." he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: At The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, EAM Dr S Jaishankar speaks on US President Donald Trump, he says, "We've not had a US President who's conducted foreign policy as publicly as the current one. That itself is a departure that's not limited to India...… pic.twitter.com/vo0qbQDwgv — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025 His remarks came in response to Trump’s comments in Washington, where the US President, wearing a red cap reading “Right About Everything”, told reporters that he had personally averted a nuclear war between India and Pakistan after New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor in May. Trump claimed, “We solved what could’ve been a nuclear war with India and Pakistan. It was getting ready to be a nuclear war. I’ve settled seven wars, three pre-wars, that’s ten wars, not happy at all.” He has consistently asserted since May that his government brokered a ceasefire after India's Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror military operation in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals. Indian officials had earlier denied his account, stating that the order to de-escalate was solely based on Indian strategic interests and not on any foreign intervention. Though India has categorically dismissed Trump’s repeated claims. Officials clarified that Pakistan had requested a ceasefire only after suffering major losses during Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror offensive launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing Parliament earlier this month, said, “No foreign leader played any role in halting Operation Sindoor. The Pakistan DGMO requested a ceasefire after we had achieved our objectives. It was India’s decision alone.” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also said in a previous interview with Newsweek that Trump's allegations were not true, "There was no pressure related to trade. I was present during a phone call between Vice President JD Vance and PM Modi. There was no US hint towards a ceasefire." "Perception that trade and ceasefire were connected is just wrong. Diplomacy and defense choices are separate," he added.

India Pushes Back Against US Tariffs The diplomatic spat comes at a time of worsening trade tensions. President Trump recently imposed a 25 per cent hike on tariffs for Indian exports, citing India’s purchase of Russian oil and defence equipment as well as what he termed “unfair trade practices.” Jaishankar, addressing questions at the forum, said India would continue to safeguard its economic independence just as it guards its security interests. “When it comes to the trade, the interests of farmers, when it comes to our strategic autonomy, when it comes to opposition to mediation, this government is very clear. Our positions are there. If anybody disagrees with us, please tell the people of India that you are not prepared to defend the interests of farmers. Please tell the people of India you don’t value strategic autonomy. We do,” he stated.