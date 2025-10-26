Louvre Museum Robbery Update: In a dramatic breakthrough, French police have arrested two men in connection with last week’s audacious $102 million jewel heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris, one of the most shocking robberies in France’s modern history. The arrests come exactly a week after thieves made off with priceless royal jewels belonging to France’s queens and empresses in a meticulously planned daylight operation.

According to news agency AFP, one suspect was detained late Saturday at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Algeria. The second suspect was arrested shortly after in the Paris region. Investigators believe at least four individuals were involved in the heist, described by French media as a “seven-minute surgical strike” inside the world’s most visited museum.

The theft took place last Sunday morning, shortly after the museum opened to visitors. Police say the gang used a vehicle-mounted hydraulic lift to reach a first-floor balcony of the Louvre’s gilded Galerie d’Apollon, which overlooks the River Seine. Disguised as construction workers, two of the robbers cut through a window using power tools, smashed display cases, and fled on scooters waiting outside.

The entire operation lasted less than eight minutes. Witnesses reported scenes of panic as security guards ushered visitors out while alarms blared. A preliminary report has revealed that one-third of rooms in the gallery lacked CCTV coverage, raising fresh questions about museum security.

Priceless Jewels Stolen

Among the eight items stolen were irreplaceable crown jewels and ornaments from France’s imperial history. The missing treasures include:

•A tiara and brooch belonging to Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III.

•An emerald necklace and earrings gifted by Napoleon I to Empress Marie-Louise.

•A sapphire tiara and necklace once worn by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense.

•A reliquary brooch of immense historical value.

One of the pieces, Empress Eugénie’s crown, was later found damaged near the museum, apparently dropped during the robbers’ escape. France’s Culture Ministry described the jewels as “of immeasurable heritage value.”

Political outrage and international concern

The heist has triggered political uproar across France. President Emmanuel Macron condemned the robbery as “an attack on our history,” while opposition leader Jordan Bardella called it “an intolerable humiliation.” Culture Minister RachidaDati told TF1 that CCTV footage showed the masked robbers acting “calmly and professionally,” suggesting they were part of an organised criminal network.