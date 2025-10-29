In a chilling escalation of Pakistan-based terror recruitment, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has launched a women’s jihad brigade, Jamaat-ul-Mominat, promising recruits a guaranteed path to paradise and warning them about interactions with “unrelated men.” The development comes months after Jaish suffered heavy losses during Operation Sindoor, which eliminated several top commanders and reportedly killed 14 members of Azhar’s own family.

A recording of Azhar’s recent address at Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, as reported by NDTV, reveals carefully structured training and indoctrination for female recruits. Azhar claims the brigade is being mobilised in response to “enemies of Jaish” deploying “Hindu women in the Indian Army” and promoting “female journalists against us.”

Training For ‘Martyrdom’ According to the recording, women joining Jamaat-ul-Mominat will undergo a 15-day induction programme called Daura-e-Taskiya, mirroring the male Daura-e-Tarbiat course that forms the foundation of Jaish radicalisation. The first phase conditions new members to view attacks against India as acts of religious merit.

Graduates will reportedly proceed to a second phase, Daura-Ayat-ul-Nisah, centred on selective interpretations of Islamic texts used to justify female participation in violent jihad. Azhar proclaims that any woman who dies after joining the brigade "will go straight to paradise," pushing the same martyrdom narrative long used to groom male suicide attackers.

Nationwide Expansion The Jaish chief claims that Jamaat-ul-Mominat will establish branches in every district of Pakistan. Each cell will be managed by a muntazima, tasked with identifying and recruiting susceptible women. Azhar encourages members to read his own book Ae MusalmanBehna, adding to the cult-style personality worship central to Jaish indoctrination.

In the audio, Azhar admits that the idea was initially developed with his elder sister, Hawa Bibi. This emotional framing appears designed to evoke vengeance and loyalty among recruits, several of whom reportedly lost relatives in encounters with Indian forces.

The speech lays out severe behavioural rules. Recruits are forbidden from speaking to unrelated men via phones or messaging platforms, except their husbands or immediate family, cementing a culture of surveillance and obedience.