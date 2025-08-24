A British Airways flight turned into an unexpected drama when a crew member was found naked and incoherent inside an onboard toilet. The shocking incident, which unfolded on a flight from California to London, has now reached court hearings in the UK. The crew member, identified as Haden Pentecost, 41, showed unusual behaviour even before departure. According to reports presented in court, Pentecost failed to take part in essential pre-flight safety checks, forcing the flight’s manager to relieve him from duty.

Soon afterwards, he began complaining of stomach cramps and insisted he needed to change his clothes. Instead of returning to his duties, Pentecost locked himself inside a lavatory. Found Naked And Babbling In Toilet A coworker eventually succeeded in opening the door and found Pentecost nude, perspiring, and rambling incoherently. According to court testimony, the steward didn't seem to realise he was naked. Before putting him in a passenger seat for observation during the flight, his colleague had to dress him. A health professional on board was asked to keep a close watch on Pentecost after the captain was informed.

According to reports, Pentecost showed obvious symptoms of drug intoxication, including dilated pupils and an elevated heart rate. Throughout the lengthy trip, he was examined every 20 minutes to make sure he was safe and to avoid any more interruptions.