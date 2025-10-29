Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now living in exile in New Delhi, has spoken publicly for the first time since her dramatic ouster in August 2024, opening up about life after the fall of her government and the controversial ban on her party, the Awami League. Hasina faces ongoing trials in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity linked to the deadly student-led uprising that forced her from power. According to United Nations estimates, up to 1,400 people were killed during crackdowns as her administration attempted to retain control.

Hasina now lives under the protection of Indian authorities while Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, has pledged to hold elections in February. However, the government has banned the Awami League under amendments to the anti-terrorism act, citing national security concerns and war crimes investigations into senior party members.

‘Millions Will Be Disenfranchised’ Calling the ban “unjust” and “self-defeating,” Hasina told Reuters, “Millions of people support the Awami League… You cannot disenfranchise millions if you want a political system that works.” She warned that elections without major opposition participation would lack legitimacy.

Bangladesh's politics have long been dominated by the Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The BNP boycotted the January 2024 polls, claiming suppression and mass arrests. Defiant In Exile, Facing Justice Abroad Despite mounting legal challenges, Hasina insists the charges are politically motivated. She rejected allegations that she personally ordered security forces to open fire on student demonstrators, calling the claims "bogus," though she admitted "mistakes were made within the chain of command." Prosecution audio tapes, verified by police, allegedly capture her ordering the use of lethal weapons against protesters, evidence she says is taken out of context.

A verdict in her trial is expected on November 13, and Hasina predicts it will be “pre-ordained.” She has said she would only accept an internationally supervised trial, including at the International Criminal Court (ICC). Human Rights Groups Alarmed Rights organisations, including Human Rights Watch, have condemned the Awami League ban as “draconian,” arguing that free elections require political competition and voter choice. Awami League lawyers have appealed to the ICC to investigate alleged retaliatory violence, including beatings and lynchings of party supporters.

Hasina maintains she would "love to go home," but only if constitutional rule and public safety are restored. "No single person or family defines our country's future," she said. "For Bangladesh to move forward, there must be stability, and the right for everyone to choose."