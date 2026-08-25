Iran has released the first-ever footage of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei presiding over a religious academic study session. The video release comes amid intense speculation and conflicting reports regarding his health, following claims that he was severely injured during the US, Israel-led military strikes in Tehran that killed his father in late February.

Mojtaba Khamenei's New Footage Surfaces The archival footage of the Iranian Supreme Leader, shared by Iran’s Fars News Agency on Monday, was reportedly filmed before he became the Supreme Leader. He is seen surrounded by a group of people who offered prayers before beginning their discussions. The video also features Mojtaba’s voice as he schools students on the “Islamic Security Model.” This is the second time in August that a video of Mojtaba has been released by Iranian media.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in FIRST-TIME-SEEN footage



Released publicly for the first time by Iranian media, footage shows him presiding over a religious academic study session pic.twitter.com/iIIl0pLAgS — RT Intl (@RT_on_X) August 24, 2026 Earlier in August, days after Israeli media claimed that Mojtaba was in critical condition and had been rushed to a hospital, Iran's semi-official Mehr News agency released an undated video showing the Supreme Leader appearing to be in good health. Later, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also confirmed that Mojtaba is "completely healthy", dismissing rumours regarding his physical condition. "Someone who can sit and discuss for seven to eight hours cannot have any health problem," he said. ALSO READ: Iranian Prez Drops Shocking Admission Over Mojtaba Khamenei Amid His Months-Long Disappearance

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Reports suggest that Mojtaba has been in hiding since the conflict with Israel, with claims that he was severely injured in a past strike that also killed his family members. He has reportedly only communicated through written messages. However, Iranian officials maintain that he is active behind the scenes, including involvement in diplomatic matters.

US Warns Countries Of Sanctions Meanwhile, the tension remains high between the United States and Iran, with both the countries issuing threats against each other. Earlier on Monday, Washington moved to escalate economic pressure on Iran by announcing secondary sanctions on countries keeping ties with Tehran. During a press conference, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unveiled what he described as an "economic D-Day".

He claimed it to be a final warning to countries to sever economic ties with Iran, failing which secondary sanctions will be imposed. Hours later, Iran responded to the warning, saying that the Islamic republic had a “two-year plan" to counter Washington’s new sanctions. Iranian Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh said, "They have done everything they could to test the determination of the Iranian people and the country’s officials, but they have failed every time. It seems they wished to suffer yet another defeat."

ALSO READ: Is Mojtaba Khamenei Critically Ill? Iran Releases Undated Video Amid Israeli Media Reports Of Poor Health You May Also Like To Watch: