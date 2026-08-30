Mojtaba Khamenei , who assumed power after his father, Ali Khamenei, was killed at the start of the war on February 28, has yet to make a public appearance. Authorities have also not released any video or audio of him since his appointment.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday called on Muslim nations across the region to unite against the United States and Israel, in a written message issued six months after the start of the Middle East war.

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Call For Unity Among Islamic Nations On Prophet's Birthday

The Iranian supreme leader issued the message as Shia Muslims marked the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed, urging greater cooperation and unity among Islamic nations.

"The solution to the problems of the Islamic nations is unity of words, friendship, and cooperation on the path of goodness," he said, according to his official website.

He warned that actions creating divisions among Muslims ultimately serve their opponents.

"Anyone, in any position, who does anything that leads to division among Muslims and creates conflict in the Muslim community, knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, has served the purpose of the enemies of Islam," he added.

Khamenei Urges Regional Leaders To Identify "Real Enemy"

Khamenei also urged the rulers of regional countries to recogniSe what he described as their "real enemy" and confront its plans.

"Recognise your real enemy, understand its plan, and confront it," Khamenei said, referring to the United States and Israel.

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During the conflict, Iran targeted US military bases across the Middle East, including facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, straining relations with those nations.

Appeal To Iranian Officials And Citizens

Khamenei also appealed to Iranian officials and citizens to set aside internal differences and remain united against the United States and Israel. Reaffirming his call for national cohesion in his Sunday message, he said, "Again, this servant’s advice to the Iranian people is to not allow any differences to arise among themselves in any way."