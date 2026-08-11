United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday made a major announcement indicating a new step in the US space partnership with India. He stated that NASA has invited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to join its planned Moon Base programme. The announcement came after the 9th Civil Space Joint Working Group meeting held in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

NASA Invites ISRO To Join Moon Base Program Sharing the news, Gor wrote on X, “US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor tweets, "NASA has invited ISRO to join its Moon Base program, deepening the US-India deep space partnership! The news came as the Department of State and NASA co-chaired the 9th Civil Space Joint Working Group in Bengaluru, advancing the US-India TRUST initiative."

Earlier, the US Embassy in India had also shared a post about NASA's Moon Base plans. The embassy posted on X, “Mankind's next giant leap is underway! NASA is building a Moon Base: humanity's first outpost on the Moon. The base will drive lunar scientific breakthroughs and prepare for crewed missions to Mars. Check out the trailer and stay tuned as a big announcement drops soon.”

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor tweets, "NASA has invited ISRO to join its Moon Base program, deepening the US-India deep space partnership! The news came as the Department of State and NASA co-chaired the 9th Civil Space Joint Working Group in Bengaluru, advancing the US-India… https://t.co/HlRVP6YwuJ pic.twitter.com/8mncKFKZ6r — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026 ALSO READ: 'Hello From ISS': Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon Shares First Video From Space | Watch Why Is This Significant? The development is significant as it gives India a bigger role in the next phase of international lunar exploration. Notably, NASA's planned Moon Base is aimed at supporting scientific research on the Moon and helping prepare for future human missions to Mars. According to NASA, the Moon Base is humanity’s first lunar outpost, a place where astronauts will live, work, and explore near the Moon’s South Pole.

“Through a series of crewed and uncrewed missions, NASA and its partners will build the infrastructure needed to support an enduring human presence on the lunar surface while advancing science, technology, and exploration for the benefit of all,” the statement on NASA’s website read. For ISRO, participation would mean greater cooperation with NASA on advanced space technology, lunar science, human spaceflight, and deep-space missions. It would also strengthen India's position as an important partner in major international space projects.

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