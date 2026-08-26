- Nepal flash floods kill 100, cause widespread devastation.
- Viral video shows people retrieving gas cylinders from floodwaters.
- India extends aid, PM Modi assures Nepal of all assistance.
As Nepal was hit by monster flash floods on Wednesday, killing 100 people, a lot of videos have since gone viral on social media. While some narrate the horrific moments when the calamity hit the country, others show the trail of devastation and disaster that the floods left behind.
Apart from many videos explaining the ordeal, there are some which show people taking opportunities to retrieve useful items from the advancing waters. One such video from Nepal is going viral on social media, showing people retrieving cylinders from the floodwaters.
The video has sparked varied reactions on social media. Some found it to be laughable; others criticised the people for resorting to looting instead of joining hands and moving forward during the disaster.
The video shows domestic cylinders, regulators, and hoses being swept away by the floodwaters. People in the video seize the opportunity and jump into the water. They carry the floating cylinders away.
नेपाल में बाढ़ ने फिर कई जिंदगियों को तबाही के मुहाने पर ला खड़ा किया है। घर उजड़े, सपने बहे और अपनों को खोने का दर्द बढ़ता जा रहा है। हालांकि कुछ लोग आपदा में अवसर खोज ले रहे हैं। आप खुद देखिए।#Nepal #NepalFlood pic.twitter.com/h0C8TIA2aa— दीपक गुप्ता 🇮🇳 (@deepakg111) August 26, 2026
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Another video with emotionally strong appeal has surfaced where people are seen running for cover near the river. Schoolchildren, clutching their school bags, are also seen running to safety.
These videos are being circulated on social media as being from Nepal. However, The Daily Jagran cannot confirm the authenticity of these videos.
India extended a helping hand
India has been one of the first to respond to the devastating floods that hit Nepal from the Tibetan side. Hundreds of tourists, including a large number of Indians and NRIs, are reported missing after the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa district suddenly flooded. Most of them were on the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.
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In view of the gravity of the situation, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Nepal PM Balen Shah and assured all possible humanitarian and relief assistance.