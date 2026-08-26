As Nepal was hit by monster flash floods on Wednesday, killing 100 people, a lot of videos have since gone viral on social media. While some narrate the horrific moments when the calamity hit the country, others show the trail of devastation and disaster that the floods left behind.

Apart from many videos explaining the ordeal, there are some which show people taking opportunities to retrieve useful items from the advancing waters. One such video from Nepal is going viral on social media, showing people retrieving cylinders from the floodwaters.

The video has sparked varied reactions on social media. Some found it to be laughable; others criticised the people for resorting to looting instead of joining hands and moving forward during the disaster.

The video shows domestic cylinders, regulators, and hoses being swept away by the floodwaters. People in the video seize the opportunity and jump into the water. They carry the floating cylinders away.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: 95 Killed So Far, 105 Indians Among Over 400 Missing; PM Balen Shah Calls For Unity Amid Rescue Ops | Updates

Another video with emotionally strong appeal has surfaced where people are seen running for cover near the river. Schoolchildren, clutching their school bags, are also seen running to safety.