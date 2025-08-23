North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has an image of a dictator, invoking harsh laws for his citizens. Media reports often highlight the barbaric use of draconian laws by the North Korean leader. However, on Friday, a rare incident was widely reported by the state media, where the 41-year-old leader was captured dealing emotionally with the North Korean soldiers who returned from the Russia-Ukraine war zone. He held a solemn ceremony in the national capital, Pyongyang, to honour soldiers who returned from the combat zone.

WATCH: Kim Jong-Un's Rare Video WATCH: North Korea's Kim Jong Un paid tribute to the soldiers who were killed while fighting for Russia in the war against Ukraine https://t.co/t9pGmcEOno pic.twitter.com/eClbTMAJpr — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) August 22, 2025 Un lauded his country's "heroic" troops who fought for Russia in the war against Ukraine, in a ceremony where he decorated returning soldiers and consoled children of the bereaved withhugs, state media said on Friday. Kim said in a speech quoted by KCNA: "The combat activities of overseas operational forces... proved without regret the power of the heroic (North Korean) army", and the "liberation of Kursk" proved the "fighting spirit of the heroes".

(Kim Jong attends a national commendation ceremony for the commanders and fighters of the Korean People's Army's overseas operations unit | CREDIT: REUTERS) In front of a memorial wall listing the dead, Kim was seen hugging tearful children of fallen soldiers, with one wrapping his arms around the North Korean leader. Along with army generals, Kim attended a concert for soldiers who had returned from Russia as well as a banquet that included bereaved family members, KCNA said.

(Kim Jong pays homage to the soldiers killed during operations as he attends a national commendation ceremony | CREDIT: REUTERS) The events were the latest public honourings of North Korean troops who fought in Russia. Kim praised their overseas mission as "the victorious conclusion", KCNA reported, though it was not clear whether that indicated the withdrawal of its troops from Russia. About 600 North Korean troops have been killed fighting for Russia against Ukraine out of a total deployment of 15,000, South Korean lawmakers said in April, citing the country's intelligence agency.