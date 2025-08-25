A resurfaced video of NVIDIA’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, has ignited debate about work-life balance after he described his routine of working “seven days a week, from the moment I wake up until I go to bed.” The billionaire chipmaker boss, who recently became the world’s 13th richest person, was speaking to Stripe CEO Patrick Collison when he outlined his unique philosophy on work, passion, and purpose.

The 62-year-old boss, widely responsible for turning NVIDIA from a graphics card maker into an international AI behemoth, stated his strategy does not adhere to the traditional notion of balance. Rather, Huang stressed that as one's work becomes their mission, distinctions between job and life disappear."I work from waking up to sleeping, and I work seven days a week. I'm working when I'm not working, and I'm not working when I'm working," Huang explained, drawing widespread responses as the clip was shared across social media platforms.

Huang acknowledged that his schedule leaves little room for what most people would call balance. But he argued that achieving greatness requires exactly that kind of relentless focus. "The thing is, when you want to create something great, it's not simple to do. And when you're creating something that's not simple, you're not necessarily having fun with it," he explained. "I don't enjoy every day of my job. Not every day is joyful. Nor must joy be the definition of a good day. But I love the company every moment of the day." He went on to clarify that even while at leisure, like watching films, his mind always wanders into thinking about the future of NVIDIA. "I watch movies, but I don't recall them because my brain is engaged in work," admitted Huang. He referred to such instances not as distractions but as productive imagination, and it is the time when he imagines new possibilities and innovation.

Sharing a peek at his daily routine, Huang informed that he typically wakes up at 5 a.m. but now finds himself sleeping until 6 a.m. to avoid disturbing his dogs. He spends an hour reading in bed before commencing work. "I don't care if I wake up anyone, but I feel guilty waking the puppies up," he joked. Despite the demanding schedule, he insists that purpose fuels his energy. “This isn’t hustle culture—it’s clarity of purpose,” Huang remarked, suggesting that passion for the mission keeps him motivated without feeling drained.

5 Main Work-Life Mantras Which Huang Follows

It is from his conversation that five core principles come out, which he feels are crucial to managing work life effectively, particularly while working towards creating something revolutionary:

1. Total Immersion – Be fully committed to your work, eliminating the divide between weekends and weekdays.

2. Purpose Over Balance – Prioritise long-term mission over seeking daily happiness.

3. Productive Thinking Time – During downtime, apply imagination to consider potential futures.

4. Acceptance of Hardship – Accept that not all days will be joyous, but it's persistence that counts.

5. Clarity of Love for the Work – Even when the work is hard, remain rooted in love for the larger picture.

Huang's philosophy echoes that of other technology executives, such as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has also talked about sleeping in factories and working seven days a week to keep projects moving. Netizens argue such intensity may promote burnout among employees, yet supporters say it demonstrates the kind of dedication required to change industries. While the viral video sparked admiration and debate in equal measure, Huang offered a hint of irony about his own future. “My ambition is to turn NVIDIA into one giant AI. How great would that be? And then I’ll have work-life balance,” he said with a smile.