New Delhi/Ajeet Kumar: Pakistan fumed over the recent documentary broadcast by the Discovery Channel on India’s Operation Sindoor, which featured National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, then-Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi, and other top military officials. In a statement released on Monday, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, described the documentary as “highly dramatised, coloured and factually inaccurate,” without presenting any concrete facts to counter the production. It rejected the claim that there was any direct link between Pakistan army chief's statement and subsequent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The two-part docuseries brings together India's military and national security leadership to recount the decisions and events surrounding Operation Sindoor, with first-hand accounts from those who oversaw India's response, Discovery said in a statement. Ajit Doval's firm message to Pakistan Army In the show, Doval said they wanted the Pakistan Army to realise that its "support to terrorism or inability to take effective action against the terrorists is something which is not tolerable to us".

Pakistan Army reacts to Discovery's Operation Sindoor documentary In response, Pakistan said the selectively edited interviews and emotional narration have been used to establish the fact. “Selectively edited interviews, emotional narration and cinematic Bollywood-style reconstruction have been used to alter established facts and rewrite the operational outcome,” the DG ISPR said in a statement. More than a year after Marka-e-Haq, India refuses to face the harsh reality. Instead of conceding defeat in a failed venture, India has decided to colour history in her preferred hues. To achieve this mutilation of history, Indian content creators have produced a highly… — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 17, 2026 Documentary exposes Pak Army chief's link to Pahalgam terror attack The documentary, which aired on the eve of India’s 80th Independence Day, established a direct link between the explosive speech of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, in which he questioned the ethos of Hinduism and claimed it was different from and superior to Islam, and the subsequent attack.

Days after his speech, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam district. This was the first time the attackers asked about religion before killing at least 26 Hindu men. However, Islamabad refuted any links between Munir’s speech and the selective killing of Hindu men in front of their wives and children in the popular tourist spot on April 22 last year. “The documentary attempts to establish a deliberate linkage between an address by Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff on 16 April 2025 and the Pahalgam incident of 22 April 2025, conjuring a conspiracy theory out of nothing,” added the statement. DGMO level talks The statement also mentioned the fact that the two sides had established direct contact before descalting the matter further. India has stood firm in the stance that it was the Pakistani DGMO who contacted the Indian side after its relentless bombing of Pakistan’s terrorist hideouts. The statement underscored the announcement made by US President Donald Trump regarding the ceasefire between the two nuclear neighbours.

“The documentary’s account of the cessation of hostilities is no less revealing. Its own narration confirms that hostilities ended through communication between the two DGMOs and an agreed cessation of military action. This alone contradicts the attempt to portray Op Sindoor as a unilateral Indian military triumph. A cessation of hostilities, facilitated by US, cannot subsequently be repurposed as evidence of unconditional victory,” added the statement.

Ironically, it said that Pakistan remains committed to regional peace and stability. On multiple occasions, the United Nations stressed how Pakistan emerged as a terrorist hub since 90s, and India, on the other hand, has been giving a brutal reality check in almost every UN session.

“Any future military misadventure will be met with a firm, decisive and disproportionate response, after which no amount of cinematic perjury will be able to provide any face-saving to India. Ajit Doval's bold message to Pakistan Notably, the statement came as Doval, in the documentary, said India's generosity and tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness, asserting that the country can take risks and hit hard, irrespective of the consequences.

Speaking in the Discovery docuseries "Declassified: Operation Sindoor", Doval said the objective of the 88-hour military operation was to destroy enemy camps, particularly those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack. "We had decided the objective of the operation as destruction of the enemy camps, particularly those who had been responsible for the Pahalgam attack," Doval said in his first interview since Operation Sindoor. (With inputs from agency) You may also like to watch